‘Survivor’ nominated at 2023 Emmys after 17 (!) years of snubs: It’s all about Tika

The last time “Survivor” was nominated for Best Competition Program at the Emmys, George W. Bush was president, the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn’t even a thing yet, and nobody had ever heard of Oscar “Ozzy” Lusth or Parvati Shallow. The year was 2006 and “Survivor” was up for its fourth consecutive Emmy bid (for Seasons 11-12). It lost once again to “The Amazing Race,” and was never nominated again. Until now … 17 years later.

Awards pundits everywhere were shocked on the morning of July 12 when “Survivor” was named as one of the five nominees at the 2023 Emmys. This marks the reality TV show’s fifth total nomination in Best Competition Program after contending in 2003, ’04, ’05 and ’06. (It won the award for Best Non-Fiction Special Class Program in 2001 before the current Emmy category was created.)

Usually at the Emmy Awards, when voters forget about you, they really forget about you. Case in point, “Survivor’s” host with the most Jeff Probst took home four trophies for Best Reality Host between 2008 and 2011 and was strangely never nominated again.

So why did the tens of thousands of TV academy members suddenly decide to nominate “Survivor” this year, nearly two decades after its last series nomination? I have a theory, and it’s one word: Tika.

The quirky members of the Tika tribe immediately endeared themselves to viewers when “Survivor 44” debuted this spring. They were underdogs who embraced their weirdness (and savvily outplayed their fellow contestants), and fans simply couldn’t get enough. The so-called “Three Stooges” of Tika made it all the way to the season finale, with Carson Garrett placing fourth, Carolyn Wiger coming in third and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho winning the $1 million prize. (Second place went to Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt of the Soka tribe.)

Probst also started his own official “Survivor” podcast this year, titled “On Fire with Jeff Probst,” in which he revealed secrets of the show and answered fan questions. That helped keep interest in the 22-year-old series alive as eager fans waited for the next episode every Wednesday night on CBS.

At the 2023 Emmys, “Survivor” competes in the Best Competition Program category against 10-time winner “The Amazing Race,” four-time champions “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “The Voice,” and one-time victor “Top Chef.” “Survivor” also received two other Emmy nominations this year, for Best Reality Cinematography and Best Reality Picture Editing.

The 45th season of show will air this fall on CBS with 90-minute episodes. As has been reported, Bruce Perreault will return to the island after being medically evacuated during the first episode of “Survivor 44” due to a head injury. Here is everything to know about “Survivor 45.”

