Susan Lucci and Maury Povich to receive Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Awards

On Friday, June 16 the Daytime Emmys announced the two recipients of Lifetime Achievement Awards: Susan Lucci and Maury Povich. Lucci’s name is synonymous with soap operas; she played the legendary Erica Kane on “All My Children” for more than 40 years. And Povich is a veteran talk show host whose eponymous series “Maury” ran from 1991 to 2022 after more than 5,000 episodes.

NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be recognizing two icons with Lifetime Achievement honors, Susan Lucci and Maury Povich. Both of them have had astonishing success and deep impact in the world of daytime television, Susan in drama series and Maury in talk, and have left their indelible marks on the industry. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and to also recognize the Gold and Silver Circle honorees when our celebrations are rescheduled.”

Lucci responded in her statement, “I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy. Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way. This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television.”

Povich said in his statement, “I’m just blown away by this honor from the Academy. I have always had great respect for its work as I served on the National Board and was president of the New York chapter. I guess if you hang around long enough, some good things happen. It’s been a 60+ year ride for me in this business, so I feel extremely blessed with this acknowledgment.”

Of course, we still don’t know exactly when the Daytime Emmys are taking place. The show was postponed from its intended June 16 airdate due to the Writers Guild of America strike that is ongoing. But now we at least know two of the stars who will get up on stage as winners.

PREDICTthe Daytime Emmy winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?