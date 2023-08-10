Sydney Sweeney defends Sam Levinson over ‘Euphoria’ backlash: ‘We’re still supportive’

Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney is the latest actress to publicly defend “Euphoria” and “The Idol” creator Sam Levinson against online backlash.

Speaking to Variety, Sweeney – who was an Emmy nominee last year for “Euphoria” – suggested that if the HBO drama was as toxic as some online reports suggest, she and other actresses on the show would speak out.

“You have me, you have [Zendaya], you have all of these very strongminded, independent women. If we didn’t feel comfortable with something, or we saw something we didn’t like, we’d all speak up,” she told the publication. “It’s hard to see someone completely trashed by the public and the media when no one’s actually there. We are there, and clearly, we’re still working on the show, and we’re still supportive.”

Of “Euphoria,” which has been a lightning rod of controversy since its 2019 debut due to its frank depiction of teen drug use and sex, Sweeney added, “The point is making people uncomfortable, and thinking outside the box. What else is the point of art? For me, I feel so free and confident now. And I’ve found that through [my character] Cassie.”

Back in January of 2022, Sweeney made headlines after saying during an interview with The Independent that Levinson was receptive to cutting back on her nudity when asked.

“Sam is amazing,” she said at the time. She noted, “There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it’. I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

After those comments went viral, with many criticizing Levinson for writing so many nude scenes to begin with, Sweeney later expressed dismay that her remarks had been taken out of context.

“I never asked him to cut any scenes,” Sweeney told Teen Vogue in March of 2022. “It got twisted and turned and it became its own beast, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

As she explained, her comments about Levinson were made to show “how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would never make me do something I didn’t feel comfortable with.”

Of the nudity, she added, “I think it’s important to the storyline and the character. There’s a purpose to what that character is going through. That’s the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character’s life and what they’re going through. Cassie’s body is a different form of communication for her.”

This year, Levinson was again called out online in a report published by Rolling Stone about the HBO drama “The Idol,” the show Levinson co-created with Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. While it was suggested Levinson was perhaps exploiting his actresses, numerous stars pushed back on that assertion by name, including Lily-Rose Depp, Jane Adams, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

“What is amazing to me is no one’s listening – I’ve not seen that before in all my days, such a dogged ‘We refuse to change the narrative,’” Adams said to Vanity Fair about the complaints directed at Levinson. “I especially want to say to all the feminists, ‘Go fuck yourself.’ All these women that I’m working with are talking about their experience and you’re not listening. You’re not listening!”

