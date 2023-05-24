Sydney Sweeney offers a very brief tease for ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

“Euphoria” fans received a small tease of things to come this week courtesy of star Sydney Sweeney. The actress, an Emmy nominee for playing Cassie Howard on the hit HBO show, said she’s excited to see where her character goes in Season 3.

“Cassie definitely has a lot more life to live and I can’t wait for everyone to see what Season 3 brings,” Sweeney told Indiewire as part of an interview to promote her performance in the HBO film “Reality.”

Sweeney has remained relatively tight-lipped about the Sam Levinson show while promoting “Reality,” which could land her a third Emmy nomination after her double breakthrough last year with “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus.” Speaking to E! News previously, Sweeney said of Cassie, “I know that the fans need her to somehow figure out how to get her shit together, but I really hope for a while that I can enjoy crazy Cassie.”

Little is known about “Euphoria” Season 3, which could potentially start shooting this year. In an interview with Vogue, Emmy Award-nominated costume designer Heidi Bivens said the show could include a major time jump to untangle some of the knots left behind by Season 2.

“There is talk of it being approximately five years in the future, and that they’re not in high school anymore. Dorothy’s not in Kansas anymore,” Bivens told Vogue earlier this year. “I mean, it might be a total trip. Who can say? But knowing Sam’s brain, it’s gonna be exciting, and he will challenge all of us, because he won’t want to repeat himself. It’ll be something new for the audience to discover.”

For now, “Euphoria” fans will have to make do with either old episodes of the show (streaming on Max!) or Levinson’s new series “The Idol.” That series premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this week and was slammed by critics for its pervasive content.

