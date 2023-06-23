Third time could prove the charm at the Emmys for Sydney Sweeney (‘Reality’)

Sydney Sweeney is having a moment. Well, a very good moment. Last year, she earned not just her first Emmy nomination, but her first two nominations as she reaped bids for both “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria.”

Sweeney excelled in both of those HBO shows in stellar supporting roles but she has gone from strength to strength as an actress and recently took on a leading role that truly demonstrated how wonderful a performer she is. “Reality,” directed by Tina Satter, follows Sweeney as Reality Winner — a former intelligence specialist who was sentenced for the unauthorized release of government information pertaining to interference in the USA 2016 elections from Russia.

As Reality, Sweeney shows that yes, she can deliver a powerhouse lead role that can carry a movie entirely on her own back, but that she can also show restraint and patience in her performance. She trusts the audience, and doesn’t over play anything. Instead, she just focuses on using her talents to portray the character as needed — it’s a mature performance beyond her years, as critics have noted.

Sheila O’Malley (Roger Ebert) explained: “Satter knows what she’s doing, and so does Sweeney. Sweeney plays Reality simply and unfussily. She doesn’t ‘play’ her innocence; she doesn’t indicate Reality’s inner knowledge. There are no outbursts or impassioned political speeches. She doesn’t fall apart. When the reveal comes, as of course it does, it feels organic as opposed to dramatized… Played in a room with brutal fluorescent lighting, and no clever tricks or soundtrack or ambiance to hide behind, Sweeney gives a very impressive performance, perfectly modulated and crescendoed.”

Robert Abele (LA Times) observed that Sweeney plays the lead character “with captivating, heartbreaking resilience,” writing: “There’s nothing missing, however, from Sweeney’s fermata of a performance, naturalistic and forensic, her reality/Reality a swirl of hopeful obfuscations eventually coming to grips with the fact that she’s not in some mucky puddle she can step out of — she’s in quicksand.”

David Fear (Rolling Stone) claimed: “Sweeney seems to nail all of it, somehow convincing you that you’re watching this test of wills, slow-mo meltdown, and ultimately, pleading of her case without being melodramatic or minimalist to the point of not registering anything at all. It’s a hell of a performance, this anti-performance that gives you impressions of layers without turning their peeling back into a look-ma showcase.” He continued: “This feels like the first time she’s had to really step up and own a role that carries a film, and she ends up being the X factor that separates ‘Reality’ from true-crime karaoke. Sweeney has finally got her serious-actor moment and delivered. May a thousand flowers bloom from this for her.”

This critical acclaim has landed Sweeney right in the mix for a third Emmy bid in two years. She’ll be competing in Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress, where she is just outside of our predicted nominees: Rachel Weisz (“Dead Ringers”), Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones and the Six”), Emily Blunt (“The English”), Elizabeth Olsen (“Love and Death”), Ali Wong (“Beef”), and Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”). But Sweeney is very much on the precipice and could sneak into the line up, particularly as the is the star of the moment right now.

Last year, she was nominated for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress for “The White Lotus,” losing out to co-star Jennifer Coolidge. She was also nominated for Best Drama Supporting Actress for “Euphoria,” losing out to Julia Garner (“Ozark”). Sweeney’s first two nominations came in one year — both for acclaimed, hugely popular shows. She is very much on voters’ radar and could still benefit from the golden glow of being the current “it” girl. Often times, an actor’s first Emmy nomination is swiftly followed by another or even more. Rhea Seehorn was nominated twice last year — for Best Drama Supporting Actress for “Better Call Saul” and Best Short Form Comedy/Drama Actress for “Cooper’s Bar.” We predict Seehorn will be nominated again this year for Best Drama Supporting Actress for “Better Call Saul.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a similar moment a few years back when she was nominated for Best Drama Writing for “Killing Eve” in 2018 and then won Best Comedy Writing, Best Comedy Actress, and Best Comedy Series for “Fleabag” in 2019. This launched her into stardom and she used the afterglow of this to land a 2020 nomination for Best Comedy Guest Actress for “Saturday Night Live.” Sweeney could benefit from this phenomenom herself and could use the love she’s receiving at the moment to reap another bid.

And Sweeney has become something of a young star — the sort of profile of actress that Emmy voters love to nominate in this category. Last year, for example, Margaret Qualley (“Maid”) and Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”) were both nominated while the year before, Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) both received bids. Voters love rewarding up-and-coming ingenues like these stars for their stellar work. Sweeney fits right into this profile.

And “Reality” and Sweeney also has the backing of the critics. The show currently sits on 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, a score that beats almost all of the shows that Sweeney’s competitors star in. “Love and Death” is on a middling 63%, “George and Tammy” is on 86%, “The English” is on 83%, “Daisy Jones and the Six” is on 70%, and “Dead Ringers” is on 84%. Only “Beef,” which sits on a near-perfect 98%, has a better score than Sweeney’s “Reality.” That could well tip the balance in the favour of this young star proving why she’s one of the most exciting up-and-coming actresses around.

