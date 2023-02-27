Billboard 200: SZA (‘SOS’) hits double digits, holding off Pink to spend 10th week at #1

R&B star SZA spent her 10th week at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week that ended on February 23. Her album “SOS” continues its historic run on the chart, this time holding off the debut of Pink‘s new album “Trustfall.” Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“SOS” achieved 87,000 equivalent album units based on its combined record sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That’s down just seven-percent week to week. It’s now one of just eight albums since 2010 to spend 10 weeks or more on top. And it’s the first R&B album since the “Bodyguard” soundtrack (1992-1993) to do so. That number was enough to keep “Trustfall” down at number-two. That new album launched with 74,500 album units, most of which came from traditional album sales. It’s Pink’s ninth album to chart in the top 10. Rounding out the top five are familiar faces: Taylor Swift (“Midnights“) at number-three, Metro Boomin (“Heroes and Villains“) at number-four, and Morgan Wallen (“Dangerous”) at number-five.

In our weekly predictions contest, most of our users predicted that “Trustfall” would be number-one, and we mistakenly believed the number-one album would achieve more than 100,000 album units. Only 10 users correctly predicted that “Trustfall” would wind up at number-two. But our odds were right that “Midnights” would place third for the week. In number-four, our odds favored “Dangerous,” but it turned out to be “Heroes and Villains.” ” Only a few users correctly predicted “Dangerous” for fifth position, where we expected Bad Bunny‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti” to wind up.

How did you do in this tough-to-forecast week of hit albums? Check out your results here, and visit our predictions center to bet on the tracking week of March 3 through March 9.

