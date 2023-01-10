Billboard 200: SZA (‘SOS’) achieves a feat no one has since Janet Jackson

SZA‘s album “SOS” spends a fourth straight week on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, having spent the entire holiday season at the pinnacle. In doing so, the R&B star has achieved something no one has since Janet Jackson. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“SOS” achieved another 125,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streaming performance. That’s down just two-percent from the week before. It’s the first album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at number-one since Adele‘s “30.” It’s the first R&B album by a woman to spend four weeks on top since Alicia Keys‘s “As I Am.” And remarkably, it’s the first R&B album by a woman to spend four straight weeks at number-one since Janet Jackson‘s “Janet.” in 1993.

With Christmas officially in the rearview, holiday albums have dropped off the chart, so the rest of Billboard’s top five this week are familiar faces from before and during the festive onslaught. Taylor Swift (“Midnights“) remains number-two with 117,000 album units. Metro Boomin‘s “Heroes and Villains” ticks back up a spot to number-three with 57,000 units. Drake and 21 Savage‘s “Her Loss” is up two spots to number-four with 52,000 units. And Bad Bunny‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti” is also up a couple of notches to number-five with 50,000 units.

In our predictions contest, most of our users had the results flipped, thinking Swift would return to number-one, dropping SZA to number-two. We also underestimated Metro Boomin, predicting Drake and 21 Savage would instead come in at number-three and Bad Bunny at number-four. We also predicted Morgan Wallen (“Dangerous”) would rank one spot higher than he did: we placed him at number-five, but he actually finished at number-six. Despite those near-misses in our odds, and impressive eight users achieved perfect scores in this week’s forecasts. How did you do? Find out here.

