‘Tár,’ Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell win top honors from National Society of Film Critics

“Tár” was named Best Picture, its titular lead Cate Blanchett was honored as Best Actress and Colin Farrell was voted Best Actor this weekend by the National Society of Film Critics at its 57th annual awards. The wins for “Tár” and Blanchett gave the film and its star a rare trifecta as both earned wins late last year from the New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association in addition to the NSFC. Also earning a clean sweep of the three prestigious critics honors was Ke Huy Kwan, who pulled off the hat trick as Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Farrell, meanwhile, won Best Actor for his performances in both “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “After Yang.” Farrell’s “Banshees” co-star Kerry Condon took home the prize for Best Supporting Actress.

Also winning for “Tár” was Todd Field, who notched a victory for Best Screenplay. With regard to Field’s film, the last movies to win NSFC, NYFCC and LAFCA were “Drive My Car” (2021), “The Social Network” (2010) and “The Hurt Locker” (2009), all of which were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. “Hurt Locker” wound up winning for Best Picture, while “Drive My Car” earned the Academy Award for International Feature Film. Charlotte Wells took the Best Director trophy for “Aftersun.” The moving Polish donkey story “EO” also won two statues: for Best Film Not in the English Language and Best Cinematography for Michał Dymek.

The National Society of Film Critics selected winners in the following categories: picture, director, actor, actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, screenplay, cinematography, film not in the English language and nonfiction film. The complete winners list is below.

Best Picture: “Tár”

Runners-up: “Aftersun,” “No Bears” Best Director: Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Runners-up: Park Chan-wook, “Decision to Leave”; Jafar Panahi, “No Bears” Best Actor: Colin Farrell, “After Yang” and “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Runners-up: Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”; Bill Nighy, “Living” Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Runners-up: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”;

Tilda Swinton, “The Eternal Daughter”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans” Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Runners-up: Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Best Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Runners-up: Nina Hoss, “Tár”; Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness” Best Screenplay: Todd Field, “Tár”

Runners-up: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; James Gray, “Armageddon Time” Best Cinematography: Michał Dymek, “EO”

Runners-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Nope”; Kim Ji-yong, “Decision to Leave” Best Film Not in the English Language: “EO”

Runners-up: “No Bears,” “Decision to Leave” Best Nonfiction Film: “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Runners-up: “Descendant,” “All That Breathes”

