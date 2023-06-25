Will Taraji P. Henson strike Emmy gold on her fourth try? She could win for guest turn on ‘Abbott Elementary’

Taraji P. Henson has received three Primetime Emmy nominations to date and is eyeing her fourth nomination for her standout comedic turn in the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary.” Will this be her chance to finally take home the gold?

Henson received her first Emmy nom in 2011 for her lead performance in the Lifetime TV movie “Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story.” She would then go on to receive her second nomination in 2015 for her portrayal of the titanic matriarch Cookie Lyons on FOX’s hit series “Empire.” Henson and Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”) actually made history, as both were nominated for Best Drama Actress that season, marking the first time two Black actresses were nominated for that award in the same year. Though Davis ultimately won and became the first Black actress to win the category, it was a competitive race, and were it not for Davis, it arguably would’ve been Henson’s to lose. Though Henson did not win the Emmy for her iconic role of Cookie, she won numerous accolades for the role, including a Golden Globe, and received a second consecutive Emmy nomination for her work on the show in 2016.

Henson has successfully delved into both comedic and dramatic roles in her more than 20-year career in television and film since her breakthrough in the role of Yvette in 2001’s “Baby Boy.” Twenty-two years later, Henson is still making indelible marks in her career, and turned in another outstanding performance as Janine’s mother, Vanetta, in “Abbott Elementary.” In the episode appropriately titled “Mom,” Henson gets to play a wide range of emotions, but excels greatly in the comedic moments as she goes toe to toe with the “Abbott” cast.

“Abbott Elementary” has yet to earn Emmy nominations in the guest categories. However, with the immense success of their second season, they are sure to garner more nominations this year than they did in 2022, and one of those is likely to be awarded to Henson. She currently sits on top of GoldDerby’s predictions with 39/10 odds. Will the fourth time be the charm for Henson to win for her outstanding guest turn? The nominations will be revealed July 12, and if Henson is indeed nominated, will her odds stay at the top for the win?

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?