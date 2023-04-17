A Teagues Emmy showdown? Taraji P. Henson could face off against her ‘Abbott Elementary’ daughters

Taraji P. Henson is currently perched in the top spot in the Best Comedy Guest Actress Emmy odds for her turn as Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) mother Vanetta in the penultimate episode of the second season of “Abbott Elementary.” But this contest could really turn into a (fake) family affair.

The Oscar nominee might just find herself facing off against both of her onscreen daughters: Brunson could reap a nomination for her hosting stint on “Saturday Night Live” and Ayo Edebiri could make the cut for her appearance as Janine’s sister Ayesha on “Abbott.” (Next season, let’s get an episode with all three Teagues women.) At the moment, Brunson is expected to score a nom, sitting in second place, while Edebiri is down in 15th. Both women, of course, are in the hunt in the regular comedy acting races — Brunson is in first in lead actress for “Abbott” and Edebiri is in fourth in supporting actress for “The Bear” — so they look good for noms even if things don’t work out in guest. Judith Light (“Poker Face”), Cherry Jones (“Poker Face”), Shirley MacLaine (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”) round out the top six.

SEE ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Atlanta’ among Peabody nominees

The debut of Janine’s mom on “Abbott” had been highly anticipated as the show has long dropped hints of a complicated relationship between the three women. In Edebiri’s episode, “Teacher Appreciation,” Janine and Ayesha have a heated argument as they talk around issues with their mother and Ayesha moving across the country to avoid her. When Vanetta drops by in “Mom,” she tries to scam Janine into paying her phone bill, only to have Janine’s “work mom” Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) stand up for her and Janine set some boundaries.

Henson became an instant popular pick to win as soon as her casting was revealed (which was announced the day Brunson hosted “SNL”). A three-time Emmy nominee, most recently for “Empire” in 2015 and ’16, Henson is exactly the type of veteran performer who can pull off a guest victory. She also has ample screen time in “Mom” and her turn as a fun but inattentive mother who still puts herself first leans more comedic than, say, Ayesha’s tense showdown with Janine. Brunson could give “SNL” its eighth comedy guest actress win, but the sketch series missed the category last year as it went from 21 noms in 2021 to just nine.

Vanetta won’t be winning mother of the year awards any time soon, but if the trio of Teagues ladies wind up nominated, mother may know best.

