Taraji P. Henson to guest star on ‘Abbott Elementary’ as Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) mother

During a spirited “Abbott Elementary” screening and panel presented Saturday afternoon as part of the Paley Center for Media’s annual Paleyfest LA event, it was announced that “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson has signed on to play Janine’s (Quinta Brunson) mother Vanetta in the April 12 episode of “Abbott” entitled “Mom.”

The news was revealed in a video clip that accompanied the “Abbott” panel that featured regulars Tyler James Williams, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis in person and Janelle James and Chris Perfetti via Zoom from New York. Meanwhile, Brunson sent a pre-taped message from New York, where she was hosting “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday.

Henson’s episode finds Janine preparing to take a Memorial Day Weekend solo trip that’s upended when her mother (Henson) shows up unannounced seeking help. It’s the penultimate episode of “Abbott Elementary’s” second season. The hit ABC series was renewed for Season 3 back in January. Henson joins a parade of guest stars on the show, which earlier this season included “The Bear” co-star Ayo Edibiri as Janine’s sister Ayesha.

While Henson landed a 2009 supporting actress Oscar nomination for her role in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” she found her greatest fame to date portraying Cookie Lyon on the blockbuster Fox hit “Empire,” which earned the actress three Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice honor and three BET Awards. She also generated rave notices (and BET trophies) for her work in the features “Hustle & Flow” and “Hidden Figures.” She next has a starring role in the film adaptation of the 2005 Broadway musical version of “The Color Purple” produced by Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones and Steven Spielberg, among others. It’s due for release in theaters in December.

