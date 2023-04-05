Rooting for the ‘Anti-Hero’: Taylor Swift could set a new Grammy record for songwriting

Taylor Swift has built a reputation — no pun intended — as one of the leading songwriters of her generation. That’s supported by her Grammy stats: she holds the record for the most Song of the Year nominations in history, tied at six with none other than Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie. She could break that record and stand alone with another nomination in 2024 for “Anti-Hero.”

Swift has been nominated for the following songs:

2010: “You Belong with Me”; lost to Beyonce‘s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”

2015: “Shake It Off”; lost to Sam Smith‘s “Stay with Me”

2016: “Blank Space” ; lost to Ed Sheeran‘s “Thinking Out Loud”

2020: “Lover”; lost to Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy”

2021: “Cardigan”; lost to H.E.R.‘s “I Can’t Breathe”

2023: “All Too Well”; lost to Bonnie Raitt‘s “Just Like That”

As you can see, actually winning the award is a milestone she hasn’t achieved yet. That’s the one thing that keeps her trailing McCartney and Richie: the two of them won once apiece, for “Michelle” and “We Are the World,” respectively. But perhaps seven will be Swift’s lucky number.

What might help her is that “Anti-Hero” is one of the biggest hits of her career. It spent eight weeks at number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, longer than any other song of hers. That doesn’t necessarily guarantee a victory — the last two songs she lost to, “I Can’t Breathe” and “Just Like That,” weren’t mainstream pop hits — but it helps the song stand out from the rest of her discography.

It also has highly quotable lyrics: “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me” has been the basis for many a self-deprecating social media meme. All that could add up to her first winner in the category after almost 15 years of trying. We’ve recently opened predictions for Song of the Year in our Grammys event, and “Anti-Hero” has indeed taken the early lead. Do you agree? Place your bets here in our predictions center to let us know.

