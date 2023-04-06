Even Taylor Swift is raving about Boygenius’s ‘The Record,’ calling it a ‘masterpiece’

Most critics have fawned over Boygenius‘s “The Record.” The debut studio album for the supergroup consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker combines the creative powers of three critics’ darlings for one of the most acclaimed collections of the year. And you can add Taylor Swift to the chorus of huzzahs.

Swift shared on her Instagram Stories that “The Record” is “genuinely a masterpiece,” and “if you don’t already have it on repeat I’d go ahead and do thatttt … Just a friendly tip to make your life better!” Not that this is Swift’s introduction to the genius of Boygenius. She already worked with Bridgers on the song “Nothing New” for Swift’s album “Red (Taylor’s Version).” And Bridgers will be featured at select stops on Swift’s Eras Tour.

Swift and Boygenius might actually end up rivals at the 2024 Grammy Awards. As of this writing Swift is the front-runner to win Album of the Year for the fourth time for “Midnights” with leading odds of 10/1. Boygenius is also ranked among the likely contenders in that category, currently placing sixth with 25/1 odds. That’s up significantly from before the album’s release. The last time an alternative act made the cut for Album of the Year was 2021 when another critically acclaimed female trio was recognized: Haim for “Women in Music Pt. III.”

On their own, Dacus and Baker have no previous Grammy nominations, but Bridgers was a four-time contender in 2021: Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Kyoto,” and Best Alternative Music Album for “Punisher.” Is it time that she and her bandmates took home some hardware? They seem to have Swift’s vote.

