Could Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’ be a Grammy contender 4 years after its original release?

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” has turned out to be a big pop hit, peaking at number-three on the Billboard Hot 100 as of this writing. Some listeners might not realize, however, that it’s not a new Swift song, but rather a track from her 2019 album “Lover.” The song, which was a fan-favorite, picked up steam on Swift’s Eras tour and managed to finally get a proper release as a single from the Swift team. But is the track eligible for the upcoming Grammys? It would be a bigger contender than most Swift songs this year, except maybe her chart-topping “Anti-Hero.”

We have to consider two factors: first, what the Grammys consider a “new recording,” and second, what their stance is on songs originally released in a different eligibility period. As for “new recordings,” the Grammy rulebook defines them as “material that has been recorded within five years of the release date and not previously released.” The word “released” is the tricky part, because that could be interpreted as a release as a single or simply putting the song up for streaming/sales as an album track. For example, Doja Cat’s “Woman” was technically released in the 2022 Grammys eligibility window as a track from her album “Planet Her,” but since its official release as a single came during the next eligibility period, it competed at the following Grammys, where it was nominated for Record of the Year.

“Cruel Summer” would indeed be counted as a new recording since it was recorded less than five years ago, just as Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts,” originally released in 2016, was able to compete at the 2020 Grammys. However, there are differences between Lizzo and Doja Cat’s circumstances and Taylor’s. For starters, Doja Cat’s “Woman” came out as a single only a year after its parent album, not almost five years after like “Cruel Summer.” And Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” was included as a track on the deluxe edition of her “Cuz I Love You” album, which was eligible for Grammys the same year the song ended up competing; it also helped that Lizzo was not well known when the song originally dropped, so it didn’t truly achieve prominence until the year it was submitted for Grammy consideration. This time we are talking about established superstar Taylor Swift and a song that was a fan-favorite streaming hit from the get-go.

But the Grammys’ official rules state that “a track or single from a previous year’s album is eligible … provided the recording was not entered as a track or single the previous year and provided the album did not win a Grammy in a performance category.” The use of the phrase “from a previous year” and not “from the previous year” suggests that Swift’s team could justify that a song from 2019 fits the criteria. Furthermore, “Lover” did not win any Grammys, and “Cruel Summer” has never been submitted before. And Swift’s team could also argue that “Cruel Summer” did not reach true prominence until its proper single release this year.

So to answer the question, yes, “Cruel Summer” should technically be eligible, although it would have to be approved by a Grammys screening panel. Said panel would have to deem that the song truly achieved prominence this year and not back in 2019. That’s all assuming, of course, that Swift even bothers to go through all that trouble to enter it for consideration; she could always just submit “Anti-Hero.”

