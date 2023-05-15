All the ways Taylor Swift could make Grammy history with ‘Midnights’

It’s not an overstatement to say Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” is already one of the biggest albums of the 21st century. The album broke sales and streaming records, netting 1.57 million total album units in its first week based on its combined album sales, track sales, and online streams. That was actually Swift’s career-best first week despite being her 10th album. With that success, paired with the critical acclaim Swift’s been enjoying lately, it’s no wonder that the album is currently poised for some Grammy recognition, leading the odds right now on Gold Derby for Album of the Year, and being a heavy contender for other categories as well. And just like how the album broke sales records for Swift, it could break some Grammy records for her as well.

As of right now, “Midnights” is the obvious favorite to win Best Pop Vocal Album, especially considering its biggest competition right now are albums with weaker sales and acclaim, as well as fewer hit songs, like Miley Cyrus’s “Endless Summer Vacation” and Sam Smith’s “Gloria.” If she does prevail, she’ll join Adele and Kelly Clarkson as the only artists to win Best Pop Vocal Album twice; she previously won for her blockbuster 2014 release “1989.” But even if she doesn’t win, just a nomination for Swift would be significant. She would tie Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and Justin Timberlake as the artists with the most nominations in the category, with five each. Then again, as Clarkson is looking at another nomination this year with “Chemistry,” it could be that Swift ties for second instead.

In the big leagues, “Midnights” could also net Swift a very important record. If she wins Album of the Year, she’ll become the first artist ever to win it four times, breaking her tie with Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, and Paul Simon. Swift would also become the first woman and only fourth person in any field to win Album of the Year four times, joining engineers Tom Coyne, Serban Ghenea, and John Hanes. Additionally, Swift would become the first artist to win the award twice this decade. Even if she doesn’t win, though, a nomination for “Midnights” would still make Swift the most nominated female artist in the category, tied with the great Barbra Streisand.

Swift’s hit single could also be record breaking. “Anti-Hero,” an eight-week number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100, is pretty much assured Record and Song of the Year nominations. If it gets nominated for Song of the Year, Swift will become the person with the most nominations ever in that category with seven, breaking her tie with Lionel Richie and Paul McCartney. And a Record of the Year nomination would be Swift’s fifth in that category, marking her first there since “Blank Space.”

Most importantly, “Anti-Hero” could very well become Swift’s first song to win either category, which is definitely an overdue feat; if she doesn’t win Song of the Year, she’ll continue her streak as the songwriter with the most nominations without a win, as McCartney won in 1967 for “Michelle” and Richie won in 1986 for “We Are the World.” Last but not least, “Anti-Hero” could win for Best Music Video. If it does, Swift would become the first artist to win the award three times, having previously claimed the prize for “Bad Blood” and “All Too Well.” Swift would also tie director and past collaborator Mark Romanek as the only individuals to win the award three times.

Clearly “Midnights” has a long way to go, and we won’t be sure of anything until the envelopes are opened in 2024. Still, it’s likely Swift breaks at least one or two of the above records, further showing what a once-in-a-generation star she is. And listen, even if she doesn’t, she’ll undoubtedly be fine: Swift was already the first woman to win Album of the Year twice and thrice, so the rest may just be icing on the cake.

