Billboard 200: Taylor Swift leads for 2nd week with ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),’ continues to dominate top 10

For the tracking week that ended July 20, Taylor Swift achieved the number-one album for the second week in a row on the Billboard 200 as “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” stayed on its perch despite a massive 83% drop in equivalent album units down to 121,000. She also continued her domination of the top 10 with four albums in that uppermost echelon of the chart. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

Swift’s re-recorded “Speak Now” narrowly held off Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time,” which achieved 105,000 album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. Wallen’s album has had six-figure album units in all 20 of its weeks on the chart thus far, extending his record. By eking out another win this week “Speak Now” becomes Swift’s first “Taylor’s Version” collection to spend its first two weeks on top.

Coming in at number-three is Peso Pluma‘s “Genesis” with 55,000 units. Swift’s “Midnights” follows at number-four with 51,000 units. And Wallen’s “Dangerous” rounds out the top five with 48,000 units. Swift’s “Lover,” meanwhile, moves back up a notch to number-six, while her “Folklore” holds steady at number-10.

In our weekly predictions contest, the majority of our users correctly predicted that “Speak Now” would remain at number-one. Our consensus odds were also correct about “One Thing at a Time” at number-two and “Midnights” at number-four. “Genesis” in third place and “Dangerous” in fifth position took most of our game players by surprise. How did you do betting on this week’s chart? Find out here.

