Billboard 200: Taylor Swift rules with ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ and THREE other albums in the top 10

It was a huge week for Taylor Swift on the Billboard 200, which almost goes without saying when Swift releases a new album. For the tracking week that ended July 13, she topped the chart with “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” the re-recording of her 2010 country album. It’s her third “Taylor’s Version” release, following “Fearless” and “Red,” and it achieved the biggest week of any of those. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Speak Now” achieved a whopping 716,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streaming performance. That’s the most units for any album in a single week in 2023, and the most units since Swift’s own “Midnights” last fall. It’s also Swift’s 12th number-one album, breaking her tie with Barbra Streisand for the most ever for a woman. What’s more, “Speak Now” is one of four Swift albums in the top 10 this week: her “Midnights” is at number-five, “Lover” is at number-seven and “Folklore” is back up to number-10. That makes her the third artist to achieve that feat following Herb Alpert in 1966 and Prince (posthumously) in 2016.

Following “Speak Now” on the chart are Morgan Wallen‘s “One Thing at a Time” holding steady at number-two, Lil Uzi Vert‘s “Pink Tape” down two spots to number-three after debuting on top last week, Peso Pluma‘s “Genesis” in fourth position, and the aforementioned “Midnights” at number-five. In our weekly predictions contest, the overwhelming majority of users correctly predicted “Speak Now” at number-one. Not quite as many expected “One Thing at a Time” in second place. A little over a dozen anticipated “Pink Tape” at number-three. And very few forecast that “Genesis” and “Midnights” where they ended up for the week. How did you do? See your results here.

