Will Taylor Swift get Grammys revenge with ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ after original was snubbed in top categories?

2023 has been the year of Taylor Swift. She embarked on the Eras Tour, which is already on track to become one of the biggest tours of all time. Her album “Midnights” is still near the top of the charts. And in early May she announced the release of her newest re-recording, this time of her third studio album, “Speak Now.” The original album was a fan-favorite, being her first (and to date only) with all songs written only by Swift. The record was huge at the time, following her Album of the Year-winning “Fearless.” But it was not as well received by the Grammys as its predecessor, only winning two awards compared to “Fearless’s” four. It also missed out on general field nominations and lost Best Country Album. However, with a second chance at Grammy domination now, could “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” be coming for revenge?

“Speak Now’s” less enthusiastic reception at the 2012 Grammys could be due to multiple reasons. While “Speak Now” and “Fearless” performed similarly commercially, “Speak Now’s” biggest singles “Mean,” “Back to December,” and “Mine” weren’t as big as “Fearless” hits “Love Story” and “You Belong with Me,” which are pre-pop Swift staple hits. But likely more important was that Swift had already won Album of the Year for her previous album, so voters might not have been interested in rewarding her again that soon.

That is, in fact, not a rare occurrence: other Album of the Year winners like Beck, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, Arcade Fire, Herbie Hancock, and Outkast all failed to earn nominations with the albums that immediately followed their wins. Nomination review committees likely had a hand in this, since part of their purpose was to diversify the nominations, but voters might also set a higher standard for an artist after they win Album of the Year. Since “Speak Now” did not really represent a huge change for Swift, sonically or lyrically, voters might not have been as impressed as they were with “Fearless.” And as such, they let other artists shine.

The Grammys still enjoyed “Speak Now,” though. The album won twice: Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song, both for “Mean.” So could “Taylor’s Version” get some nominations too come the next Grammys? Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” earned a nomination for Best Country Song for “I Bet You Still Think About Me,” although the album missed Best Country Album. Getting in this year might be easier for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” though, as the Grammys in general liked “Speak Now” more than “Red,” which failed to win any Grammys.

There might also be more hype for Swift this year too, thanks to her massive new album, the aforementioned “Midnights.” While “Midnights” is undoubtedly a pop record, it’s likely to have reached voters from multiple demographics, including country voters, who could want to support Swift in this record-breaking period of her career by casting a vote for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” Likewise, “Speak Now” coming out in July could also be a huge advantage. Since “Red (Taylor’s Version)” came out in November of 2021, it was likely an afterthought for many voters by nomination voting in October of 2022. This time, there’s likely to still be talk about “Speak Now” by voting time, and most likely a radio single. As such, don’t count Swift out as a possible threat.

Regardless of whether it is for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” or for “Midnights,” Swift is set to have a big year at the Grammys. With “Midnights” being arguably the biggest album of the last 12 months, and being Swift at her poppiest, it’s a likely frontrunner for multiple awards, particularly Album of the Year. As such, maybe this is the year Swift goes home with five or more Grammys, especially if country is on her side this time.

PREDICTthe Grammy nominations now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?