Last week on “Ted Lasso,” the mighty UFC Richmond went down to West Ham United (1-4) in a fierce contest. And the scene is set for opposing coaches to go head-to-head at the 2023 Emmy Awards — albeit in a friendlier competition.

In the third season of the Apple TV+ comedy, AFC Richmond is still coached by the loveable Ted (Jason Sudeikis) with assistant coaches Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt). The team started as underdogs, but landing star recruit Zava (Maximilian Osinski) rockets the Greyhounds up the standings. Former Richmond assistant coach Nate (Nick Mohammad), meanwhile, has taken the reigns at West Ham, who have enjoyed a dominant season, with “The Wonder Kid” looking to put his old club in their place.

The first four episodes of the season culminated in a grudge match between the two clubs. After conceding two goals late in the first half, Richmond fell apart. This was due to the players being shown a video of Nate tearing their beloved “Believe” sign. While it ignited a passion in the players, it led to a shambolic performance. The Greyhounds picked up more red cards than goals! At the Emmys, all players will be more composed as Nate looks to take on Roy Kent for the Best Supporting Actor win.

Goldstein enters the contest as the “Ted Lasso” frontrunner. He’s undefeated in this category, winning for the past two seasons. Currently, at Gold Derby, he is in second place (to Tyler James Williams for “Abbott Elementary”) at 5/1 combined odds. Goldstein plays the angry and determined Kent with heart. This season he has had plenty of juicy material so far. The character is dealing with the break-up of a relationship, which no one believes he ended. He also takes his former foil, Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), under his wing. Also, Goldstein plays a character known for comedic outbursts, who defies expectations by showing his tender side occasionally. There’s plenty here for voters to reward. It’s why he already has two big wins.

Unlike West Ham in the series, Mohammad is the underdog in this showdown. At Gold Derby, he is currently in sixth place with 21/2 combined odds. But I wouldn’t count him out. He is the only other “Lasso” supporting man to be nominated for both previous seasons. Also, this season likely will afford him a story arc with a wide range and development. Initially, in the series, Nate was the mild-mannered and kind kit-man for the team. Ted identifies Nate and encourages him into the position of assistant coach. When Roy also joins as an assistant coach, Nate’s insecurity fuels anger and he walks out on Richmond for the head coaching job at West Ham. This year, Mohammed gets to be the bad guy and potentially will have a redemptive story arc as the series potentially comes to an end. Meaty stuff for award voters.

Making an Emmy race more chaotic than a soccer match is you have more than two contenders. To win the golden girl, Goldstein and Mohammed will also need to fend off rivals from other series. And then there are other “Ted Lasso” stars in the mix. Hunt, Jeremy Swift, and Toheeb Jimoh all have received nominations in the category for one of the first two seasons. And James Lance received a guest actor nomination last year but will compete in the supporting race this time around. But Roy Kent and “The Wonder Kid” each have a decent shot at scoring a win.

