‘Ted Lasso’ cast attend White House press briefing to advocate for mental health awareness

It’s hard to argue against the notion of “Ted Lasso” being the most beloved comedy series of the 2020s, especially now that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are confirmed fans. Just before Jason Sudeikis and other members of the show’s cast met with the first couple to discuss the nation’s mental health crisis, they were given the opportunity to inform reporters of their mission during Monday’s White House press briefing. As he delivered his three-minute speech, Sudeikis drove home the Apple TV+ series’ overarching message that, when it comes to mindfulness, “we shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help.”

Sudeikis was joined on the press room stage (and later in the Oval Office) by fellow Emmy nominees Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard). They were introduced by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who emphasized that “the president has made mental health the centerpiece of his unity agenda.” Indeed, Biden has drawn attention to the subject during both of his State of the Union addresses, saying in his latest that the country needs to train more “professionals to address growing mental health and substance abuse challenges.”

Sudeikis appealed to members of the press by saying, “No matter who you are, [you] know someone [that has] struggled [or] felt alone… So, please… check in with your neighbor, your coworker, your friends, your family and ask how they’re doing and listen sincerely.” He also acknowledged the “negative stigma” surrounding mental health but stressed that “it doesn’t need to be that way” and that Biden and his team are “working very hard to make sure that [the professional help] option is available to as many Americans as possible.”

After making his final point that “we should all do our best to help take care of each other,” Sudeikis sort of slipped into character by taking a question from “fake journalist” Trent Crimm (James Lance), who asked for a comment on the actor’s (and Lasso’s) hometown of Kansas City, Missouri being named a 2026 World Cup host city. On his way out, Sudeikis graciously waved off a reporter’s request for a Biden impersonation, saying, “I need fake teeth and [to be] injected with a lot more chutzpah to pull that off.”

The “Ted Lasso” cast follow several more celebrities who have participated in White House press briefings during the Biden administration. Other examples and the serious topics they were brought in to address include Olivia Rodrigo (vaccinations for young people), BTS (anti-Asian hate crimes), and Matthew McConaughey (gun violence).

