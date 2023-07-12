‘Ted Lasso’ earns rare distinction of now having every original cast member nominated for an Emmy

With Phil Dunster’s supporting comedy actor nomination for “Ted Lasso” on Friday, the much-decorated Apple TV+ series is now in some rare and esteemed company in having each of its original regular cast members honored with at least a single Emmy nod. Only four other shows in television history can make a similar claim: “All in the Family,” “The Golden Girls,” “Will & Grace” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

What’s different for “Ted Lasso” is that it required that the show earn nods for eight performers rather than the four of all the others.

Here are the eight nominated for “Lasso”: Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt and now Dunster.

The other shows with Emmy nominations for all original cast members stacked up as follows:

“All in the Family”: Carroll O’Connor, Jean Stapleton, Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers

“The Golden Girls”: Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty

“Will & Grace”: Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes

“Schitt’s Creek”: Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy

You’ll find the complete list of this year’s Emmy nominees here.

