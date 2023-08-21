‘Bless up for the Ted Heads!’: Emmy nominee Alex Szabo celebrates ‘Ted Lasso’ fans at Emmy FYC event

There was nothing but love for “Ted Lasso” during the joint Apple TV+/Gold Derby FYC event held August 16 at the American Society of Cinematographers Clubhouse in Hollywood. In celebration of the comedy’s 21 Emmy nominations, top artisans from the program joined TV academy voters for a festive night with dinner, drinks and trivia. Editor Alex Szabo, who is nominated with A.J. Catoline for his work on the episode “Mom City,” sat down with Gold Derby associate editor Latasha Ford to spread that love back to fans. Watch the video interview above.

“Bless up for the Ted Heads!” he exclaims at the top of the interview. “Without them we wouldn’t be here. I remember season one, I was like, ‘I just hope people watch it.’ And here we are a few years later and everyone’s like, ‘We need more! We need more!’ I appreciate it. I don’t take it for granted.” Prior to the nominations announcement, Szabo made a deal with his dog. “I was like, ‘Buffy, if we get some recognition, A.J. and I and Melissa [McCoy] and Francesca [Castro],’ which was unheard of for me, ‘… if we all get up there, I’m going to get you a big treat. I owe you a treat.’ I haven’t been true to my word yet, so I’ve got to go to a pet store and get a big old bone.”

SEE ‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 10 in-depth chats with Phil Dunster, Juno Temple …