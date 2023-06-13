‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy FYC red carpet interviews with Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift and more … [WATCH]

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, a red carpet and lively FYC panel was held for the Apple TV+ comedy series “Ted Lasso” at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood. Gold Derby associate editor Latasha Ford hit the carpet to interview cast members Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernandez, Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni, James Lance, Annette Badland, Charlie Hiscock, Stephen Manas, David Elsendoorn and Moe Jeudy-Lamour; as well as Vocalist/Songwriter, Sam Ryder; Composer, Tom Howe and more. Check out the exclusive red carpet interviews above!

Winner of 11 Emmy Awards, including back-to-back Best Comedy Series wins (2021-2022), “Ted Lasso” was developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly. Season 3 is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

