‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy interviews: Watch our 10 in-depth chats with Phil Dunster, Juno Temple, …

Apple TV+’s feel-good comedy series “Ted Lasso” wrapped up its third (and likely final) season in May and was promptly rewarded with a whopping 21 Emmy nominations. That’s more than any other comedy series that aired or streamed on TV for the 2022-2023 season. Gold Derby chatted with many of this year’s nominees, including supporting actor Phil Dunster, supporting actress Juno Temple and guest actress Harriet Walter. Scroll down to watch our 10 exclusive in-depth video interviews with top Emmy contenders.

Dunster earned his long-awaited first Emmy bid for playing fan-fave footballer Jamie Tartt. His co-star Brett Goldstein (as Roy Kent) has won Best Comedy Supporting Actor two years in a row, and is now recognized for a third time in the category. Dunster’s Emmy episode submission is “Mom City.”

Temple is now a three-time nominee in Best Comedy Supporting Actress for her role as fiery public relations manager Keeley Jones. One of her category mates is Hannah Waddingham (as Rebecca Welton), who claimed this trophy for her work in Season 1. Temple’s Emmy episode submission is “We’ll Never Have Paris.”

Walter plays Deborah, the mother of Rebecca, and is up for her second consecutive bid in Best Comedy Guest Actress. Fun fact: Dame Harriet has now received double guest citations two years in a row, as she also contends in the drama race for “Succession.” Walter’s Emmy episode submission for “Ted Lasso” is “So Long, Farewell.”

Will “Ted Lasso” score another Emmy goal this year for what’s quite possibly its last season? The series seems to have struck a chord with voters for its ability to balance comedy and heart-warming moments. And it doesn’t hurt that it’s the only comedy series contender to receive more than 20 nominations. To date, the show has won 11 Emmy Awards including Best Comedy Series twice in a row.

Follow the links below for our “Ted Lasso” Emmy interviews 2023:

Nicky Austin – hair and makeup

A.J. Catoline – editor

Paul Cripps – production designer

Phil Dunster – supporting actor

Tom Howe – composer

Melissa McCoy – editor

Theo Park – casting director

Sam Ryder – songwriter

Juno Temple – supporting actress

Harriet Walter – guest actress

