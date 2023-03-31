Undefeated ‘Ted Lasso’ is frontrunner to score third straight Emmy win

After two successful outings, “Ted Lasso” is looking to score at the Emmys again. With the third season returning to buzz and acclaim, the laffer is looking for a big win to join an esteemed TV company.

“Ted Lasso” is an undefeated Comedy Series champ, winning the Emmy for the past two seasons. In that time, it won 11 total Emmys. This includes two Comedy Actor trophies for Jason Sudeikis, two Comedy Supporting Actor trophies for Brett Goldstein, and one win for Hannah Waddingham in Comedy Supporting Actress.

The third season of the Apple TV+ awards juggernaut picks up with AFC Richmond back in the Premier League as Ted (Sudeikis) tries to balance coaching his upstart team with his own personal struggles and mental health well-being. As usual, the Greyhounds are once again big underdogs — particularly against West Ham United FC, the football club controlled by former Richmond owner Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) and coached by erstwhile Ted Lasso protege Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammad).

In some ways, it is ironic that a show about underdogs has been an Emmy powerhouse that enters the race as a frontrunner. Currently, the Gold Derby odds have “Ted” in first place to win Best Comedy Series again. The new season is being well received with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and arguably has as much buzz as ever: The cast was even invited to a White House press briefing earlier this month to discuss mental health. If it wins, Comedy Series again “Ted Lasso” will have won three consecutive times.

That potential victory would place “Ted” among other legendary comedy series that won the top award at least three times. A win for “Lasso” would have it join “The Phil Silvers Show,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Taxi,” “30 Rock” and “Veep” who have all won three. It’s incredible company as all shows have left an indelible mark on the TV landscape. Only four shows have done better. “All in the Family” and “Cheers” won four times. “Frasier” and “Modern Family” won five.

So can “Ted Lasso” win a third straight Best Comedy Series trophy at the Emmys? The season has gotten off to a strong start. You couldn’t blame anyone for believing it.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions