Brett Goldstein says farewell to ‘Ted Lasso’ following finale: ‘I will miss getting to live in that world’

The following post contains spoilers about the “Ted Lasso” Season 3 finale, “So Long, Farewell.”

The third season of “Ted Lasso” came to an end on Wednesday with a season finale that sure felt like a series ender.

As many fans expected, Season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ comedy series ended with Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) returning back to his Missouri home to be with his son, Henry (Gus Turner). Lasso’s departure meant big changes for the show’s broad supporting cast, including Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein). The former AFC Richmond captain, who in Season 2 embraced his post-retirement role as the team’s assistant coach, was elevated to the team’s manager during a montage of events that showed the near-future fates of numerous characters.

No decision about the future of “Ted Lasso” has been revealed by Apple, but Goldstein didn’t wait for an official announcement to bid farewell to the show that launched his career to another level. In a lengthy Instagram post, the two-time Emmy Award winner – who is widely expected to win three Best Comedy Supporting Actor Emmys in a row later this year – wrote about the series and its impact on his life in the past tense.

“There’s too many things I want to say and not enough words to express them,” he wrote. “But for now I’ll just say this: ‘Ted Lasso’ was a truly magical experience… From all the writers, to every member of the crew to every single actor, no matter how small their part, to all the post-production team, everyone brought their A-game and their warmth to the making of ‘Ted Lasso.’ I will miss getting to live in that world with them.”

Goldstein added, “‘Ted Lasso’ changed my life in every conceivable way. I will always feel grateful for it. Thank you to everyone who watched the show and believed and cared about it in ways we could never imagine. And to Jason [Sudeikis] and Bill [Lawrence] and Brendan [Hunt] and special boy Joe Kelly, and all the cast and crew, thank you for everything. I learned so much, I laughed all the time and I made friends for life. I will cherish it always. It’s been fxxxing wonderful.”

While it’s entirely possible “Ted Lasso” is now finished, no one involved in the show has confirmed as much. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly before the season started, Sudeikis said the show’s initial three-season arc was complete.

“I mean, it is [the end] of this story, yeah, for sure,” he said of the third season. “We wrote a series finale. I’m still working on it, we’re still editing. I hear people loud and clear. I take it as a compliment, we all do, that people would want more. But the stories have to service that endeavor. It can’t be the other way around. But this story is being told the way we had hoped and dreamed that it would be told and the fact that we got to do that is thrilling enough. But, yeah, I can’t give you a definitive answer…and not set myself up to being called a liar.”

Based on how the third season ended, the show could easily continue forward without its title character. In fact, the season finale even tossed out a possible new title for whatever “Ted Lasso” without Ted Lasso might look like. Journalist Trent Crimm (James Lance), who spent all season writing a book about Coach Lasso and AFC Richmond, had originally called his tome “The Lasso Way.” But after reading a proof of the book, Ted had another title suggestion: “The Richmond Way,” a nod to the team (and the show) being about more than just one person. Presumably, if that show happens, Goldstein would have a role since he is the new team manager.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions