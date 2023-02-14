‘Ted Lasso’ finally sets Season 3 premiere date — watch the unbelievable first teaser

You can officially mark you calendars because “Ted Lasso” Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, March 15 with episodes dropping weekly, Apple TV+ announced Tuesday.

The streamer also unveiled a minute-long teaser that includes the whole crew crafting “Believe” signs for the locker room, culminating with Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Beard (Brendan Hunt) walking in to find them adorned above the lockers. “Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we’ve been seen,” Ted remarks. The teaser is set to “I Still Believe,” a song by British singer-songwriter Frank Turner.

Per the press release, Season 3 finds AFC Richmond facing ridicule with media predictions putting them in last place in the Premier League after Nate (Nick Mohammed), now dubbed “the wonder kid,” defected at the end of Season 2 to join Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s exit, Roy (Brett Goldstein) is now assistant coach alongside Beard. And in more vague teases, Ted grapples with work and personal issues, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is determined to beat Rupert, and Keeley (Juno Temple) deals with running her own PR agency.

As we noted last month, when Apple first confirmed that Season 3 will launch in the spring, a March premiere date would ensure that the 12-episode season will be eligible at the Emmys (the finale will drop on May 31, the last day of eligibility). “Ted Lasso,” of course, is the two-time reigning Best Comedy Series champ. The soccer comedy earned seven Emmys in 2021 for its inaugural season and added four more statuettes in September for its sophomore installment. In addition to repeating in series, Sudeikis and supporting player Goldstein also went nabbed bookend statuettes for their performances.

It is still unclear if Season 3 will be the show’s last. Sudeikis, who co-created the series, has always said that he had a three-season vision in mind. In an interview published Monday with our sister site Deadline, Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, which produces “Ted Lasso,” teased that the finale ends “beautifully” and there is a path to continue the series should they choose.

“The end of the season, it ends beautifully,” she shared. “If that is all we do in the ‘Ted Lasso’ universe, I think the fans will be really happy and excited. But there’s also a way to crack open a door. If we’re fortunate enough to do more, we can keep on going.”

