Believe in the ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 trailer [Watch]

Believe it: “Ted Lasso” is returning for Season 3 very soon. Apple TV+ released a new trailer for the two-time Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy-winner, which premieres on Wednesday, March 15.

The trailer is very light on dialogue. It’s primarily a montage of images set to the Rolling Stones’ “Ted Lasso”-appropriate classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” (“If you try sometimes, you just might find you get what you need” feels like something Jason Sudeikis’ relentlessly positive football coach would quote.) We see AFC Richmond’s players and staff returning to the stadium to start a challenging new season, Ted’s protege-turned-nemesis Nate Shelley (Nick Mohammed) drinking alone at his coveted Greek restaurant window seat, and Richmond experiencing the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

Then we get the trailer’s two moments of dialogue: sweet Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) telling his teammates he loves them, which prompts reformed bad boy Jamie Tartt to end the team’s huddle with a chant on three of “I love you guys so very much.” Then cantankerous assistant coach Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) tells a player “Great job,” to which Ted responds faux-incredulously “Whoa, Roy Kent just said ‘great job!’” while Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) pretends to faint. Ted Lasso rubs off on everyone.

Here’s Apple TV+’s official synopsis for Season 3: “In the 12-episode third season of ‘Ted Lasso,’ the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nat, now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard. Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, an American football coach who is hired without any experience to coach a struggling British soccer team. Though initially set up to fail, he wins everyone over with his irrepressible kind leadership style. Slowly but surely, the team’s fortunes turn around. Sudeikis created the series with Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt.

After the premiere, new Season 3 episodes will roll out weekly on Wednesdays. “Ted Lasso” Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Apple TV+.

