‘Ted Lasso Trivia Night’ entertains Emmy voters

Wednesday night at a joint Apple TV +/Gold Derby FYC event, “Ted Lasso’s” top artisans celebrated their 2023 Emmy nominations at the American Society of Cinematographers Clubhouse in Hollywood, CA. Emmy voters in attendance had a blast answering questions at “Ted Lasso Trivia Night” as they dined on short ribs, salmon, potatoes and fresh veggies and imbibed the “Ted Lasso”-inspired Pimm’s Cup alcoholic drinks. For dessert? Chocolate-covered strawberries and yummy cheesecake. The party-goers also re-watched the Season 3 finale, titled “So Long, Farewell.”

“Ted Lasso” Emmy nominees who rubbed elbows with TV academy members were: director Declan Lowney, editor A.J. Catoline, additional editor Alex Szabo, additional editor Francesca Castro, music editor Richard David Brown, supervising sound editor Brent Findley, and re-recording mixer Ryan Kennedy.

Every table at the sold-out “Ted Lasso” event gave their all during the trivia contest, with Table 3 being the best, racking up a whopping 2,110 points (photos below). That tally meant they figured out everything from Ted’s inspirational saying (answer: “Believe”), to what “Scrubs” star directed an episode of the show (answer: Zach Braff), to so much more. And, trust us, some of those questions were haaard!

All of the Table 3 victors went home with a “Ted Lasso”-themed swag box, which included AFC Richmond jerseys, shirts, snacks and more. Second place were the Diamond Dogs at 1,880 points, followed by Laura in third place at 1,846 points.

The third season of “Ted Lasso” topped all other laffers this year with an eye-popping 21 nominations, including Best Comedy Series. That’s one more than the feel-good show reaped for Season 1 and Season 2. The nine actors to receive bids this year are Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, Juno Temple as Keeley Jones, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo, Becky Ann Baker as Dottie Lasso, Sarah Niles as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone and Harriet Walter as Deborah. Lowney is nommed for directing “So Long, Farewell” while Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Sudeikis are recognized for writing that finale episode. Other 2023 nominations include casting, hairstyling, music & lyrics x2, music supervision, picture editing x2, production design and visual effects.

“Ted Lasso” is TV’s reigning two-time champion for Best Comedy Series. If it wins again, it’d be only the seventh comedy in Emmy history to prevail for its first three seasons. The others were “Modern Family” (first five seasons in 2010-14), “30 Rock” (first three seasons in 2007-09), “Frasier” (first five seasons in 1994-98), “Taxi” (first three seasons in 1979-81), “All in the Family” (first three seasons in 1971-73, plus a fourth in ’78) and “The Phil Silvers Show” (first three seasons in 1956-58).

