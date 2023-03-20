‘Ted Lasso’ team heads to White House to meet President Joe Biden and raise mental health awareness

Bill Clinton may have been the Man From Hope, but Joe Biden believes in Believe.

He and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome Jason Sudeikis and other members of the “Ted Lasso” cast for a photo op to stress “the importance of mental health to promote overall wellbeing,” according to a statement from Apple TV+. The news was broken via Twitter by the President himself. The Biden administration cites the increase in funding for mental health programs, and advanced training amongst first responders as one of its wins.

Apple’s statement continued “‘Ted Lasso’ has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness, and determination and the Lasso philosophy to ‘believe.’”

Rarely does a new season on television warrant a visit to the White House (I don’t recall Starsky or Hutch sitting in the Oval Office with President Ford) but “Ted Lasso,” the feel-good comedy about an American coaching British soccer, has set new goals. The third season just debuted on Apple’s streaming service and will conclude on May 31. Sudeikis and the cast have suggested this could be the show’s final season, though the door is open to spinoffs for some of its more popular characters. At the very least, the conclusion of Season 3 will serve to end the initial arc. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” Sudeikis said to Deadline in March.

In two years, the show has been nominated for 23 Primetime Emmys and won eight—including two for Outstanding Comedy Series, two for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Sudeikis), and two for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein). It’s been nominated for 17 Creative Arts Emmys over two years and won three.

