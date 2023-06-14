Terry Crews makes Golden Buzzer dream come true for Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy on ‘AGT’ [WATCH]

On June 13, “America’s Got Talent” season 18 continued with the third installment of audition episodes. In this initial stage of the competition, each judge is given one “golden buzzer” decision to make where they can send an act straight through to the live shows. During “Auditions 3,” Terry Crews heard that it was 8 year old Chioma’s dream to receive the Golden Buzzer so after he was moved by Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy‘s group drumming act Terry decided to make dreams come true. Watch the full performance in the video above.

Ahead of the dance academy’s audition, Chioma spoke with Terry backstage and declared that he’d had a dream that they were on “AGT” and received the golden buzzer. Chioma started drumming as a 1 year old after being gifted one from his grandma. He was lucky enough to find the Atlanta Drum Academy whose mission is to be a “safe space for all drummers, no matter their age, that want to learn how to play drums.” Chioma is the youngest performer in the snare set and aspires to being the best in the world.

Following their performance led by Chioma, Howie Mandel called the group “fun and energetic,” Heidi Klum added that they’re “amazing,” and Sofia Vergara said she believes they “might have a very big chance to win this competition.” Simon Cowell was another huge fan, saying he “absolutely loved it” because it’s “so much fun and they’re so talented,” calling it one of his favorite auditions of the year.

Before Simon could call a vote from the panel, Terry descended from the stage to say that “there is no need to vote.” He addressed Chioma directly, telling the audience that Chioma told him backstage that he dreamed of getting the “AGT” golden buzzer. Terry said, “I am honored to make that dream come true!” as he jumped up and down to hit the Golden Buzzer for the youth group.

As the latest golden buzzer act of the season, Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy join Simon’s choice Putri Ariani and the audience choice Mzansi Youth Choir as the acts that advanced straight to the live shows beginning August 22.

