Watch the performance by Terry Fator that failed to impress ‘America’s Got Talent’ superfans [VIDEO]

Terry Fator is one of the most successful winners ever of “America’s Got Talent” turning his season 2 victory back in 2007 into a long-running gig in Las Vegas. That’s what makes his ouster on Monday’s premiere of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” so shocking.

After Howie Mandel used up his Golden Buzzer on Light Balance Kids (a top 10 act from season 14), Terry needed to win over the superfans to move on in the competition. But they opted for balancing act Bello Sisters (a top 10 act from season 15) instead.

What went wrong for Terry? Take a look at his performance in the video above and sound off in the comments section below. As we observed in our live blog of “AGT: All-Stars” episode 1, Simon Cowell told Terry that he’s inspired more variety acts to compete than anyone else and dubbed him “the best of the best.”

Terry showcased his singing talents, tackling “The Prayer” in the style of opera tenor Andrea Bocelli before transitioning to Elton John belting out “Rocket Man” before adding a snippet of Dua Lipa singing that song. Howie was effusive in his praise of the talented ventriloquist, telling him that it’s “not a fluke” that he won the show or that he’s so big in Vegas. And Heidi Klum said it was an honor to have him there.

Three more past champs of “AGT” are set to compete in the coming weeks: singer Kodi Lee (Season 14), spoken word artist Brandon Leake (Season 15) and magician Dustin Tavella (Season 16). How do you think they will fare? Stay tuned.

