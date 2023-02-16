‘Tetris’ trailer: Taron Egerton puts the pieces together for Apple [Watch]

The game you couldn’t put down, the story you couldn’t make up.

On Thursday, Apple TV released the first official trailer for their upcoming biographical film “Tetris,” directed by Jon S. Baird from a screenplay written by Noah Pink in his feature writing debut.

The film tells the true story of the high-stakes legal battle to secure the intellectual property rights to the puzzle video game “Tetris,” which is recognized today as one of the most popular video games of all time.

You can watch the trailer here:

It stars Taron Egerton, Toby Jones, Nikita Yefremov, Roger Allam, Anthony Boyle, Togo Igawa, Ken Yamamura, Ben Miles, Matthew Marsh, and Rick Yune. The film was produced by Gillian Berrie, Leonard Blavatnik, Gregor Cameron, and Matthew Vaughn under the AI Film and Marv Studios production banners.

“Tetris” is scheduled to be released on Apple TV+ on March 31, 2023.

