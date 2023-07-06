‘The Amazing Race’ set for impressive Emmy milestone

Very few of the shows that originally shaped the 21st century reality TV landscape remain as integral to the genre today as “The Amazing Race.” Over two decades into its run, the CBS series still regularly attracts millions of viewers who can’t seem to get enough of watching real people sprint across the globe in hopes of winning $1 million. Over the years, it has amassed more wins and nominations in the Best Competition Program Emmy category than any other series, with 10 successful bids out of 19. Now, it’s a shoo-in for a 20th nomination, which would make it one of only a handful of shows to hit that total in any primetime program category.

“The Amazing Race” is seeking its 11th competition program win for its 34th season, which aired last year from September 21 to December 7. It was presented, as always, by four-time Best Reality Host nominee Phil Keoghan and was only the fifth season (and first since 2009) to feature 12 pairs of competitors instead of the usual 11. This race was also unique in that it was the first to consist of just 10 legs, whereas all others had between 11 and 13. Dating couple and “Big Brother” alums Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao ultimately prevailed, with twin sisters Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert taking second place and spouses Michelle Burgos and Luis Colon coming in third.

“The Amazing Race” made history as the inaugural winner of this award after the category was established in 2003. It went on to triumph six more consecutive times until “Top Chef” ended its streak in 2010. It then bounced back and took the 2011 and 2012 prizes before losing to “The Voice” in 2013 and achieving its 10th win in 2014. Since then, it has been beaten by “The Voice” (2015-2017) and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (2018-2019, 2021) three times each and “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” once, just last year.

Although “The Amazing Race” was not nominated here in 2020, it has technically never been excluded from any of the category’s lineups. This is because its 32nd season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and thus did not air at all during the 2019-2020 Emmys eligibility window. Since TV academy voters welcomed it right back in 2021 and 2022, there’s no reason to believe it will ever be left out.

The series’ current path back to the winners circle will be positively impacted by several factors, including its newly strengthened status as an undeniably legendary series. With its upcoming bid, it will rank fourth on the list of shows with the most program Emmy nominations in general. The top spot belongs to PBS’ “American Masters,” which has earned 23 notices as a docuseries and 10 for its informational specials. In second place is Fox’s “The Simpsons” with 31 animated program nominations, followed by NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” with 27 variety series bids.

This year, for the 11th time in the category’s history and third time since 2020, only five shows will be nominated for the competition program Emmy. “The Amazing Race” is ranked second by Gold Derby’s odds, ahead of “Top Chef,” “The Voice” and newcomer “The Traitors.” Since “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” has yet to return for a second season, the vast majority of our participating users expect “Drag Race” to achieve its fifth win here, but perhaps we should all be on the lookout for “The Amazing Race” to pull off an even bigger comeback victory.

