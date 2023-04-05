There has been an awful lot of chatter going around about ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot program (the “GPT” stands for “Generative Pre-trained Transformer) released last November that’s causing so many people to lose their lunch in mortal fear over it taking over our lives. It’s supposedly going to ruin the high school and college experience by writing everyone’s term papers and essays for them, destroy independent thought and lead to the end of reality as we know it.

That all may well happen eventually. But for now, we’re (and by “we’re,” I’m not talking about Big Brother but just me) taking a wait-and-see approach. Sometimes, things that we look upon with dread turn out to be good. I can’t think of an example right offhand, but trust me. I’ve been noodling around with ChatGPT and discovered that it’s not even close to being infallible but at the same time demonstrates genuine insight that’s consistently impressive.

For instance, just for fun earlier this week, I typed “Discuss the impact of Gold Derby” into the program and this is what came back:

“Gold Derby is a popular entertainment awards website that provides news, predictions, and analysis of film, television, and music awards shows. Since its launch in 2000, Gold Derby has become a go-to source for fans, critics, and industry professionals who are interested in tracking awards season and predicting the outcomes of various awards ceremonies.

“One of the most significant impacts of Gold Derby has been its ability to bring greater transparency and accessibility to the awards process. By providing a platform for fans and experts to share their predictions and opinions, Gold Derby has helped to demystify the often opaque and insular world of awards shows. The site’s comprehensive coverage and analysis have also helped to educate viewers about the intricacies of the various awards categories and criteria, making the awards shows themselves more engaging and informative for audiences.

“In addition to its educational impact, Gold Derby has also had a significant influence on the awards season itself. The site’s predictions and analyses are widely read and considered by industry professionals, and some have even suggested that the site’s predictions can influence the actual outcomes of awards shows. By providing a forum for discussion and debate about the awards process, Gold Derby has helped to shape the conversation around awards season and the performances and works that are recognized and celebrated.

“Overall, Gold Derby has had a significant impact on the entertainment industry by bringing greater transparency, accessibility, and engagement to the awards process. Whether you’re a fan, critic, or industry professional, Gold Derby provides a valuable resource for tracking awards season and engaging with the best in film, television, and music.”

As I said, that’s a pretty insightful description of this website and its influence. It may be a mite redundant in its use of words and phrasing, but otherwise comes across as spot on. And doesn’t reading it make you feel particularly smart about your choice in awards-themed websites? It should.