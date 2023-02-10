Will ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ be just the fourth film in 30 years to claim the Best Picture and British Film BAFTAs?

“The Banshees of Inisherin” scored 10 BAFTA nominations, tied with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for second most behind “All Quiet on the Western Front’s” 14. Two of those bids are for Best Picture and Best British Film, but can Martin McDonagh‘s tragicomedy claim both? Since Best British Film was reintroduced 30 years ago, only three movies have managed to go 2 for 2.

“The King’s Speech” (2010) first accomplished it as part of its seven-trophy sweep. The second one was McDonagh’s previous film, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017), which collected a leading five statuettes. And the most recent was “1917” (2019), which also dominated with seven wins. Recent contenders that won Best British Film but not Best Picture are “The Favourite” (2018), “Promising Young Woman” (2020) and “Belfast” (2021).

And if you go by the odds, “Banshees” is poised to join the latter group. Best British Film is expected to be a blowout for the Ireland-set black comedy as it sits at 6/1. The next closest is “Living” at 15/2. But in Best Picture, “Banshees” is in second, at 71/20, behind “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (7/2). Pundits are very split on this race as four Experts and six editors have “Everything Everywhere” prevailing, while six Experts and two editors are backing “Banshees.” “All Quiet” also has some support and is in third place (4/1), followed by “TÁR” and “Elvis,” both at 9/2.

SEE BAFTAs Best Picture battle: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ vs. ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Best British Film certainly gives voters an out to honor “Banshees” there and something else in the main category, which does not include any other Best British Film nominee. But it’s definitely not out of the question for “Banshees” to garner both awards. McDonagh is a revered figure across the pond and owns four BAFTAs already: Best Original Screenplay for “In Bruges” (2008), his first collaboration with “Banshees” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, and three for “Three Billboards” (the two film prizes and Best Original Screenplay). And like “Three Billboards,” “Banshees” is top two in the Oscar race.

But maybe it’d be better if “Banshees” doesn’t replicate “Three Billboards'” dual haul. Of the three films that have collected both since 1992, only “The King’s Speech” went on to score the Best Picture Oscar. “Three Billboards” fell to “The Shape of Water” and “1917” was vanquished by “Parasite.” Best British Film was first awarded from 1947 to 1968. During that time, eight films swept both categories with four also winning the Oscar: “The Sound Barrier” (1952), “Richard III” (1955), “The Bridge on the River Kwai” (1957; Best Picture Oscar), “Room at the Top” (1958), “Lawrence of Arabia” (1962; Best Picture Oscar), “Tom Jones” (1963; Best Picture Oscar), “Dr. Strangelove” (1965) and “A Man for All Seasons” (1967; 1966 Best Picture Oscar).

However, it’s not like solely winning the Best Picture BAFTA translates into Oscar gold all the time either, especially with the preferential ballot in play at the Oscars. The two groups disagreed for six years in a row until “Nomadland” (2020) won both. Last year, BAFTA, which crowned “The Power of the Dog” Best Picture, didn’t even nominate the eventual Oscar champ, “CODA,” for the top prize.

BAFTA odds for Best Picture Who will win?

