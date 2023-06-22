‘The Beanie Bubble’ trailer gives Beanie Babies the ‘Social Network’ treatment [Watch]

In the tradition of “Air,” “Tetris,” and “Blackberry” comes another flashy fact-based drama that owes more than a little of its joie de vivre to “The Social Network.” On Thursday, Apple released the first trailer for “The Beanie Bubble,” the rags-to-riches story of the first viral sensation, Ty’s Beanie Babies.

“Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history,” reads the film’s synopsis. “‘The Beanie Bubble’ is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn’t appear on the heart-shaped tag.”

The project comes from Kristin Gore, an associate producer of “Foxcatcher” and former Vice President Al Gore’s daughter, and Damian Kulash, Jr., the lead singer of OK Go and Kristin Gore’s husband. Kristin Gore wrote the script for “The Beanie Bubble” and co-directed with Kulash. The all-star cast includes Zach Galifianakis as Beanie Babies inventor Ty Warner as well as Elizabeth Banks, “Succession” Emmys Drama Actress frontrunner Sarah Snook, and “Blockers” star Geraldine Viswanathan.

Apple will release “The Beanie Bubble” in theaters on July 21 before it hits the streaming platform on July 28.

