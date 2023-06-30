Ray Richmond: ‘The Bear’ is suddenly everyone’s Emmy darling – but is that for Season 1 or Season 2?

THIS OVERVIEW CONTAINS PLOT POINT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2 OF “THE BEAR”

Wherever I roamed on social media over the past week, I saw it.

“‘The Bear’ – OMG! I just can’t…”

“Did you see ‘The Bear’ Episode 6? I’m destroyed. SO devastating and SO good. I’m in pieces.”

“I’m not sure this isn’t the best show EVER.”

What they were talking about, of course, was Season 2 of “The Bear,” the FX on Hulu series that dropped on June 22, 2023 rather than Season 1 that launched on June 23, 2022. But it is of course the first season that no one is talking about any longer that qualified for this year’s Emmys. The question is: is that a problem or a benefit? And the answer is: almost assuredly a boon.

If “The Bear” had been canceled after its first season – something that is simply unthinkable now – the fact the show premiered a year ago would be a major impediment to awards attention, given Emmy voters’ short attention span. Instead, because it now has the incalculable boost of such massive buzz, it turns out to be a giant positive. Just how big a positive is open to debate, but it’s clear that TV academy members don’t vote in a vacuum. They can’t eliminate from their mind episodes of the same show that they more recently viewed. Moreover, no one is immune from water cooler-style chatter in their midst, and the din from the most recent crop of 10 “Bear” episodes has been deafening. And that figures to continue all summer long.

In essence, Emmy voters will be basing their decisions about “The Bear” on two seasons’ worth of episodes (or 18 installments) for the price of one. And while they’re voting on single-episode submissions for nomination, the shiny object they had in their line of sight most recently was, and is going forward, likely to influence them.

What’s especially intriguing about this whole idea is that the “Bear” seasons are so radically different from one another tonally, with a few key exceptions. Metaphorically, Season 1 was about death and Season 2 surrounds rebirth. The death part of that first season was the suicide of lead character Carmy Berzatto’s (Jeremy Allen White) brother Michael (Jon Bernthal) that hung over everything like a toxic cloud, forcing elite chef Carmy to return to Chicago to run the struggling Italian beef sandwich shop that Michael left behind. The rebirth is the second season reinvention of the sandwich space to become The Bear, a high-end culinary destination more in keeping with Carmy’s training. The metaphor also covers the broken Carmy himself as he looks to do a makeover of his own mental/emotional life.

Compared to the trench-warfare cooking madness of Season 1, Season 2 is relatively sedate – until it’s not. It starts in the first handful of episodes that are about the angst and minutiae that go into refashioning a restaurant – the permits, the menu tweaks, the construction, the personality clashes, the education. And while the first season laser-focused on Carmy and his soulful eyes, the second collection of episodes spreads the wealth around to give several supporting characters their moment in the spotlight. In one, Sydney (the remarkable Ayo Edebiri) is sent on a fact-gathering mission around Chicago to sample cuisine, a visual feast for our eyes as well as a literal one for her palate. In another calm but absorbing episode, pastry chef Marcus (Lionel Boyce) is dispatched to Copenhagen to apprentice at a culinary school.

Things shift into another gear entirely just past the midway point of the second season, in the supersized flashback Episode 6, “Fishes,” that retreats a few years to a nightmare Berzatto family gathering at Christmastime. It’s almost impossibly intense and brilliantly written, directed and performed, featuring a guest star cameo-palooza headed by Jamie Lee Curtis as the drunken-mess mother from Hell. The following Episode 7, “Forks,” is nearly equally memorable, an acting showcase for Ebon Moss-Bachrach as lovable loser Richie that shows him going through a weeklong boot camp at a renowned Chicago fine dining establishment. It’s masterfully directed by creator-showrunner Chris Storer, who also co-wrote it, and features a mind-blowing cameo near the end that I won’t spoil.

More than any series in recent memory, every episode of “The Bear” feels like an artistic experience. If they don’t all necessarily connect with the intended impact, it certainly isn’t for lack of trying. And here is the thing that’s so impressive about this show as it transitioned from one show into another. It aims almost impossibly high, attempting to change the nature of how we view character-driven entertainment on the small screen. If that sounds hyperbolic, so be it, because “The Bear” is indeed television with a larger purpose.

This finally brings us back to an issue I’ve been harping on since “The Bear” entered awards season last year as a comedy series: how do you even begin to measure a show that is at best marginally a comedy programs shows like “Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary” that are far more designed for laughs, and heart? Let’s face it, “The Bear” is every ounce a drama with a very occasional moment of dark humor. And yet it’s a lock to get a comedy series nomination and has a real shot at winning several Emmys, including for series as well as for White’s, Edebiri’s and Bachrach’s performances along with writing, directing and several craft categories.

And let’s be clear, the significant buzz it generated with the release of its full second season on Hulu while Phase 1 of voting to nominate contenders was yet to be completed this week makes it an Emmy juggernaut in the making. It’s really starting to look like a “Bear” market, indeed.

