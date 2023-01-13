‘The Bear’s’ expanded Season 2 will premiere just in time for Emmy voting

Season 2 of “The Bear” will premiere in early summer and will expand from eight to 10 episodes, FX announced Thursday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The first season of the breakout hit premiered in June 2022, so the Season 2 premiere timeframe isn’t surprising, but it also means that the sophomore installment will be around during Emmy voting for Season 1. Nominations voting runs from June 15-26 and winner voting will take place from Aug. 17-28. Recent shows that have deployed this release strategy were “Ted Lasso,” the two-time defending Best Comedy Series champ, and “Only Murders in the Building,” which earned 17 nominations and won three last year. Both aired their second seasons in the summer when their first seasons were Emmy eligible. (“Ted Lasso” also similarly expanded its second season from 10 to 12 episodes.)

Season 1 of “The Bear” — which just won star Jeremy Allen White a Golden Globe for Best TV Comedy/Musical Actor and has earned nominations at the Screen Actors Guild, Directors Guild, Writers Guild and Producers Guild Awards — concluded with Carmy (White) announcing the closure of his late brother’s restaurant The Beef and his upcoming new restaurant The Bear.

SEE ‘The Bear’s’ Jeremy Allen White: Carmy is ‘addicted to the possibility of everything falling apart’

During Thursday’s panel, creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer teased that the second season is “a lot about balance in a lot of ways” as numerous characters are starting fresh. Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo had long had a roadmap for Season 2 before the series premiered on Hulu to critical acclaim and became FX’s most-watched comedy series in network history.

“We sorta had a really good handle on where we’re going in Season 2.In terms of trying to top an episode or making something more intense, that’s [credit to] our crew being amazing,” Storer said. “In terms of pressure, if we continue to tell an honest story and keep our heads down, I at least think our hearts in the right place.”

“I keep telling everyone it’s going to be bad,” Calo quipped. “Because they’re not going to be happy. I’m trying to set expectations low because maybe they’ll be surprised when it comes out.”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?