‘The Bear’ sets Season 2 return date: Here’s when all the new episodes will stream on Hulu

Order up for Season 2 of “The Bear.”

On Monday, FX announced that all 10 episodes of the show’s second season will begin streaming on June 22.

Here’s the official logline on what to expect from the new episodes, which pick up after the events of the Season 1 finale:

Season two follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot. As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning. The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well. As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other.

In addition to White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach, the Season 2 cast includes returning stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson. Returning recurring guest stars announced by FX include Edwin Lee Gibson and Oliver Platt. Molly Gordon (“Booksmart,” “Shiva Baby”) will also join the cast in a recurring role.

One potential “The Bear” Season 2 cast member who went unmentioned in the FX press release is Bob Odenkirk. Last month, the “Better Call Saul” actor was widely reported to have joined the series in a guest role.

Created by Christopher Storer, Season 1 of “The Bear” debuted in an almost identical calendar position – June 23, 2022 – and quickly became one of last year’s most acclaimed new shows. Among the major awards won by the show’s first season include Best Comedy at the Producers Guild Awards, Best Comedy at the Writers Guild Awards, TV Program of the Year at the AFI Awards, Best New Scripted Series at the Independent Spirit Awards, and Best Comedy Actor for White at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and Golden Globes. The show’s first season is expected to factor heavily in the 2023 Emmys race in multiple comedy categories.

All episodes of “The Bear” are now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 debuts on June 22.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions