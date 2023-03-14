‘The Bear’ to return for Season 2 in June, unveils new teaser hinting at ‘rebirth’ of Original Beef of Chicagoland [WATCH]

Yes Chef. “The Bear,” the FX on Hulu comedy that made a big splash following its debut last June 23, is coming back with a second season this coming June (specific date unknown). A new 30-second teaser shows the employees at the Chicago sandwich shop where the series had been based somberly packing up their stuff after Season 1 ended with Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (star Jeremy Allen White) closing The Beef to open his new establishment Carmy & Co. Watch the new teaser above.

“It’s not a reopening, it’s a rebirth” promises the caption on the press release announcing the return.

“The Bear” – which streams exclusively over Hulu – followed the intense world of a family’s iconic Italian beef establishment that becomes the responsibility of Carmy to operate following his older brother’s suicide. He has to leave his post as a fine dining chef to run The Beef, overseeing a dedicated but willful staff who are seemingly at odds with both Carmy and each other constantly. The show quickly became the must-see series of Summer 2022 following its launch of an eight-episode season. For Season 2, it will expand to 10 installments.

While the show premiered too late in 2022 to qualify for Primetime Emmy consideration, it won a WGA Award for top comedy and Best New Scripted Series at the Indie Spirit Awards earlier this month. Regular Ayo Edebiri also snared a Spirit for Best Supporting Performer in a New Scripted Series, while White won lead actor honors at the SAG Awards, the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards. Besides White and Edebiri, “The Bear” features Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Liza Colon-Zayas and Lionel Boyce.

The show and its cast are expected to be major players at this year’s Emmys in September.

