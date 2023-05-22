‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ FYC event: Exclusive red carpet interviews with Morris Chestnut, Harold Perrineau and more … [WATCH]

It’s Emmy season, so what better time to celebrate the Peacock limited series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters”? On Saturday, May 20, 2023, an intimate panel with leading cast members Morris Chestnut, Harold Perrineau and Melissa De Sousa was held at the NBCU FYC House in Los Angeles. Gold Derby associate editor Latasha Ford was on the red carpet to go behind the scenes with the cast and executive producers Nichelle Protho and Dominique Telson. Watch the fun, enlightening chats above.

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is a bittersweet limited series following longtime college friends who are conquering the midlife challenges of marriage, parenting, health, romance, work, and identity as they revisit and redefine their friendships. Developed by Malcolm D. Lee and Dayna Lynne North, the series stars the original cast from original box office hit franchise: Chestnut, De Sousa, Perrineau, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan and Nia Long.

SEE Carol Burnett on Emmy history and which Oscar-winning actress she would love to work with [Exclusive Red Carpet Interview]

But what’s a new chapter without the introduction of new cast members? The series, which premiered in December 2022, introduced Yvonna Pearson, Sinorice Moss, Aaron Serotsky, Nicole Ari Parker, Terrence Terrell, Michael Genet, Tobias Truvillion, Eric Scott Ways, Ron Canada and Brandon Victor Dixon. Enough, enough, enough — Let’s check out some red-carpet exclusive interviews!

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions