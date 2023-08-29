‘The Book of Clarence’ trailer: Lakeith Stanfield stars in Jeymes Samuel’s biblical epic [Watch]

Oscar nominee Lakeith Stanfield reunites with “The Harder They Fall” filmmaker Jeymes Samuel for the biblical epic “The Book of Clarence,” which Sony is set to debut in theaters early next year. The studio debuted the project’s first trailer on Tuesday.

“From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, ‘The Book of Clarence’ is a bold new take on the timeless biblical-era epic,” read a synopsis provided by Sony. “Streetwise but down-on-his-luck, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is struggling to find a better life for his family, while fighting to free himself of debt. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, and ultimately discovers that the redemptive power of belief may be his only way out. The film features new music by Jeymes Samuel, JAY-Z, and more.”

“Clarence is a person that doesn’t believe in anything outside of what’s in front of him, what he can see and hear,” Samuel, who wrote and directed the new film, told Vanity Fair in an interview published Monday. “Clarence has a lot of inside belief—he has a lot of inside confidence. This man is sure he could fly. He reminds me of me growing up, but unlike me, he has no outside faith. I think it’s just a really interesting vantage point to explore living in that particular time and place, where most everyone around him is speaking about the Messiah.”

In a separate interview, Jay-Z said the new film shouldn’t be judged as “faith-based” despite its religious undertones. “This story is about a young man who finds his faith through love and through wanting to become somebody in the world, which is the story of everybody,” the rap legend said. “Everyone wants to find love and everyone wants to leave this place having accomplished something, having left their mark that they’ve been here and hopefully affected the world in a positive way.”

In addition to Stanfield, “The Book of Clarence” features an all-star cast that includes Omar Sy, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Alfre Woodard, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, James McAvoy, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

“The Book of Clarence” will debut in theaters on January 12, 2024. The film is not set to have a platform release that would allow it to qualify for the 2024 Oscars. As a result, the project will be eligible for the 2025 ceremony.

Watch the trailer below.

PREDICT the 2024 Oscar nominees through January 23

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions