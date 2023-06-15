‘The Boys’ submits 15 cast members for 2023 Emmys, including these 6 girls

Don’t let the title “The Boys” fool you — Amazon Prime Video’s comic-book series also has girls! In fact, there are six female actors submitted for the 2023 Emmys for Season 3, which streamed last summer and is now eligible at the upcoming ceremony. The Emmy ballots were officially unveiled on the Television Academy’s website on June 15, the same day nominations-round voting began (it will conclude on June 26 at 10:00 p.m.).

Submitted in the category of Best Drama Actress are Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko. Season 3 was impactful for both of these fan-fave characters, as the lead actresses revealed in our recent video chats. Starlight wound up quitting the superhero team known as The Seven after some decisions people “deemed amoral,” Moriarty explained. And Kimiko dreamt up a “brilliant” musical number set to the Gershwin hit “I Got Rhythm,” Fukuhara recalled.

In addition, three women are entered in the Emmy race for Best Drama Supporting Actress: Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve and Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett. And there’s one contender put forth in Best Drama Guest Actress: Aya Cash as Stormfront.

Not to be outdone, there are nine male actors vying for Emmy voters’ attention this year: Jack Quaid as Hughie, Antony Starr as Homelander and Karl Urban as Butcher in Best Drama Actor; Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Chace Crawford as The Deep and Jessie T. Usher as A-Train in Best Drama Supporting Actor; and Paul Reiser as The Legend in Best Drama Guest Actor.

The third season of Eric Kripke‘s comic-book adaptation features the group of titular boys coming into contact with an old-school super-powered individual named Soldier Boy, in the hopes of using his abilities to take down the narcissistic Homelander once and for all. Starr is coming off of a recent Critics Choice Award nomination for his work in these episodes.

The last time it was Emmy-eligible in 2021, “The Boys” received five nominations for series, writing, sound mixing, visual effects and music & lyrics. The year prior, it earned a single Emmy bid for sound editing.

Here’s the complete list of “The Boys” Season 3 cast members submitted on the 2023 Emmys ballot:

Best Drama Actor

Jack Quaid as Hughie

Antony Starr as Homelander

Karl Urban as Butcher

Best Drama Actress

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

Erin Moriarty as Annie January, Starlight

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Tomer Capone as Frenchie

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Jessie T. Usher as A-Train

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman

Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

Best Drama Guest Actor

Paul Reiser as The Legend (Episode: “The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies”)

Best Drama Guest Actress

Aya Cash as Stormfront (Episode: “Payback”)

