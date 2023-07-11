‘The Challenge: USA’ season 2 cast revealed: 18 CBS reality titans compete with 6 MTV vets [PHOTOS]

“The Challenge: USA” announced today the 18 CBS reality titans from “Survivor,” “Big Brother” and “The Amazing Race” who will compete with six legendary “MTV’s The Challenge” vets in the fiercest competition of the summer. The two-part premiere kicks off Thursday, August 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), and part two airs Sunday, August 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs). Click the gallery above for the full roster of contestant photos.

Following the premiere on the CBS, the second season of MTV’s hit reality global franchise will air twice a week on Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT ) and Sundays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) for the first three weeks. Beginning Thursday, August 31, “The Challenge: USA” will air Thursdays (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). T.J. Lavin returns as host.

The stacked lineup of CBS fan-favorite players who come together in Croatia includes “Survivor” winners Michele Fitzgerald and Chris Underwood; “Big Brother” winner Josh Martinez, Tyler Crispen and Tiffany Mitchell; and “The Amazing Race’s” Luis Colon and Dusty Harris. Joining the CBS alums are “MTV’s The Challenge” vets, former champions Tori Deal, Jonna Mannion, Wes Bergmann and the player with the most season wins of “The Challenge” franchise ever, Johnny “Bananas” DeVenanzio. These CBS reality all-stars will make “Challenge” history as they face off against franchise legends for the first time on CBS. In the end, only one man and one woman will have the chance to walk away with the title of Challenge Champions and equal split of the grand prize of $500,000. Scroll through the full gallery of contestants above.

“MTV’s The Challenge” was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998. “The Challenge: USA” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi, Kevin Lee and Jacob Lane. The winners of Season 1 were Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina, both from the “Survivor” franchise.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.