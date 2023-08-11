‘The Challenge: USA’ season 2 episode 1 recap: CBS reality titans clash with ‘Challenge’ legends [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “The Challenge: USA” season 2 premiere, 18 CBS reality titans from “Big Brother,” “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” are shocked to learn that they will be competing amongst six legendary veterans from MTV’s “The Challenge.” Host TJ Lavin introduces a new twist that will put multiple players at risk at the first elimination. Part one of the two-part “The Challenge: USA” season 2 premiere, titled “The Riskiest Season Yet!” airs Thursday, August 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS (also streaming on Paramount+).

SEE: ‘The Challenge: USA’ season 2 cast photos

Among the cast members are three people who previously won their seasons: Michelle Fitzgerald (“Survivor: Kaôh Rōng”), Josh Martinez (“Big Brother 19”) and Chris Underwood (“Survivor: Edge of Extinction”). “MTV Challenge” vets are Wes Bergmann, Tori Deal, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Amanda Garcia, Jonna Mannion and Cory Wharton. How will these six all-stars now fare when competing with CBS reality favorites? In the end, only one man and one woman will emerge victorious, taking home $250,000 each. Follow our live blog below.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Big Brother 23” live blog for the most recent updates.

9:05 p.m. — The CBS reality stars arrive in style on a yacht. They’re excited to see each other, unaware that they’ll have six “Challenge” vets joining them shortly. However, some of these players have already competed on a number of season of the “MTV Challenge” franchise. So not all are exactly rookies. From the beginning, it’s quite apparent that Paulie Calafiore is anything but pleased to see Josh on the boat. These two have had some serious altercations in the past and haven’t spoken in four years. Can they put their differences aside? In other news, Dusty Harris (“The Amazing Race”) declares himself a Challenge superfan, and is convinced this means more to him than anyone else in the house. He seems to form an instant bond with another “Amazing Race” alum, Luis Colon. These two are the only pair representing “The Amazing Race,” which could put them at a severe disadvantage.

9:10 p.m. — The contestants arrive at their destination (in Croatia), where TJ welcomes them to “The Challenge: USA.” He explains this season is all about taking risk. Next, TJ reveals this season will be played in teams being selected…right now! TJ pulls three names out of a random draw, and they’ll be responsible for choosing the teams. The names chosen are Josh, Cassidy Clark (“Survivor”) and Desi Williams (“Survivor”). Next, TJ throws out a another surprise — introducing “The Challenge” vets who arrive via jet skis.

9:15 p.m. — It’s time to pick teams and here is how everything shakes out, in order of selection:

Team Josh (RED): Jonna, Paulie, Michelle, Dusty, Chanelle, Bananas, Tiffany

Team Cassidy (BLUE): Cory, Tori, Faysal, Alyssa L., Sebastian, Alyssa S., Chris

Team Desi (GREEN): Wes, Michaela, Monte, Ameerah, Tyler, Amanda, Luis

9:20 p.m. — With the teams chosen, the contestants head back to the house to get to know each other (or at least better). Josh has revealed he chose Paulie for his team because it’s important for him to keep his friends close, but his enemies closer. He also knows that regardless of personal feelings, Paulie is a great competitor. Faysal Shafaat (“Big Brother”) has other concerns — the three women in the house he’s had “flings” with in the past, which includes Tori, Michelle and Amanda. He is hoping everyone has moved on and there is no ill will. Meanwhile, Michelle is concerned about her team, which she calls “Team Red Flag,” because of the three giant egos belonging to Josh, Bananas and Paulie. She says they’re one step away from all imploding. Yikes!

9:30 p.m. — The next morning the challengers wake up and head out to their first competition. In “Storm the Castle,” each team will have to carry large statues built in the image of each MTV Challenge all-star on their teams. They’ll have to carry them quite a distance, and along the way will be signs with symbols the teams must memorize — because those correspond with a puzzle. The must complete the puzzle at the end to secure the win. The first team to finish this competition will win tonight’s challenge and be safe from elimination. They’ll also select two players to be at risk of elimination.

9:40 p.m. — The race begins. Everyone gets to the first station at relatively the same time. However, by the time they get the puzzles finished and load their statues on a wagon, the Green Team is slightly behind. Down the road, chaos ensues when the Red Team tries to push by the Blue Team o the road. They end up crashing their wagon, allowing the Green Team a clear path to take back the lead. After cruising to the second station, it becomes clear that Amanda hasn’t memorized the symbols she was supposed to. Once again, all teams are even. Blue finishes first, followed by Red, leaving Green in last again. In a tight finish, the Blue Team takes the win, followed by the Red Team in second.

9:45 p.m. — When the teams arrive back at the house, Josh gets to work trying to form an alliance between the Red Team and the Blue Team. The Blue Team assures Josh he has nothing to worry about at tonight’s elimination. Later, the Blue Team meets to discuss their strategy before casting anonymous votes for who will be put at risk of elimination. They agree to partner with the Red Team and target the Green Team tonight. Everyone seems fine with this, except for Alyssa S., who has a lot of friends on the Green Team. Soon both Alyssas on the Blue Team realize everyone is just going along with whatever Cory and Tori says. It doesn’t take long to see who is completely in charge of this team, and it’s the Challenge vets.

9:55 p.m. — After it’s revealed to the rest of the house that Luis and Ameerah have been put at risk of elimination, Alyssa S. runs crying to Ameerah about how she was outvoted. She was absolutely weak at her team’s deliberation, but now she’s hoping others will help her target the vets. Wes is already laughing about how easy it was to keep the vets safe on week one. With Luis and Ameerah at risk of elimination, it’s now time for everyone else in the house to submit their secret votes for which challenger will join them.

10:00 p.m. — TJ welcomes everyone to the arena for their first elimination. He reveals everyone’s secret votes have gone into the hopper. That means, the more votes someone got, the better chance they have at being chosen to compete for elimination. It’s a lottery. If a man is chosen, he will face off against Luis. If a woman is chosen, she will face Ameerah. TJ revs up the hopper, and the name chosen…will be revealed on Sunday night’s episode. Cliffhanger! What we do know is that the players at risk were Bananas with 4 votes, Monte with 4 votes, Michelle with 3 votes, Dusty with 2 votes, Wes with 2 votes and Desi with 1 vote. That’s a wrap for tonight!