‘The Challenge: USA’ season 2 episode 3 recap: A vet turns on one of their own in ‘Civil War’ [Live Blog]

Tonight on “The Challenge: USA,” the challengers compete in a difficult swimming challenge, and the CBS reality titans officially declare war against the veterans prompting a vet to turn on one of their own in an act of self-preservation on episode 3 of “The Challenge: USA,” titled “Civil War” on Thursday, August 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS (also streaming on Paramount+). T.J. Lavin hosts.

Among the cast members are three people who previously won their seasons: Michelle Fitzgerald (“Survivor: Kaôh Rōng”), Josh Martinez (“Big Brother 19”) and Chris Underwood (“Survivor: Edge of Extinction”). “MTV Challenge” vets are Wes Bergmann, Tori Deal, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Amanda Garcia, Jonna Mannion and Cory Wharton. How will these six all-stars now fare when competing with CBS reality favorites? In the end, only one man and one woman will emerge victorious, taking home $250,000 each. Follow our live blog and see the current team breakdowns below.

Red Team: Josh Martinez, Paulie Calafiore, Michelle Fitzgerald, Dusty Harris, Chanelle Howell, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Tiffany Mitchell

Blue Team: Cassidy Clark, Cory Wharton, Tori Deal, Faysal Shafaat, Alyssa Lopez, Sebastian Noel, Alyssa Snider, Chris Underwood

Green Team: Desi Williams, Wes Bergmann, Michaela Bradshaw, Monte Taylor, Tyler Crispen, Amanda Garcia, Luis Colon

10:00 p.m. — Previously on “The Challenge: USA”! The challengers battled it out in a difficult water contest, and a new alliance was formed to target a “Challenge” veteran. At the top of the episode, Michele took out rookie Ameerah Jones from the Green Team. Before the night was over, Tori took out fellow vet Jonna Mannion from the Red Team.

10:05 p.m. — Fresh back from the arena, Tori picks a fight with Amanda, accusing the Green Team member of flipping on the vets. Amanda maintains “we were never friends” and shrugs it off. The rookies love watching these two melt down. They pledge to keep hammering the vets until each and every one of them is gone. The next morning Bananas, Wes and Cory weigh their options. In the diary room, Cory admits he’d love to work with Bananas and Wes, but they have never had his back. Later, Paulie confesses to Tori that he idolized Freddie Mercury growing up, but athletics forced him to suppress who he was “sexually.” I’m not sure if he just came out as bisexual, or if he’s simply talking about the way he chooses to dress. Regardless, he’s been to quite a bit of therapy and didn’t come into this game with the same chip on his shoulder we’ve seen before. He’s a “new and improved” Paulie.

10:07 p.m. — The challengers meet T.J. for their next competition. In “Capsized,” challengers will swim to a boat, capsize it and retrieve an answer key from the underbelly. One at a time, teammates will swim back to one of the buoys, retrieve a flag and race back to the boat. There, they’ll have to string up their flags in the order they appear on the flag key. Whichever team gets the most right in the fastest time will win today’s challenge and be safe from elimination. The game will be played in three heats, selected in random order. The Red Team is up first. Let’s go!

10:20 p.m. — Tiffany immediately looks like the weak link. She can’t swim, she doesn’t like memory challenges and they’re just dragging her along. In general, the Red Team looks to have a decent strategy and they feel confident they can win. Heat 2 is the Blue Team. They have a different strategy, using each girl to remember five flags. They’re looking faster than the Red Team, but will they have enough flags placed correctly? Up last is the Green Team. Amanda looks the weakest here. How many challenges has she competed on? And she STILL can’t swim? How is this possible? Meanwhile, Tyler reveals he’s a former lifeguard and he’s killing this challenge. Unfortunately, the rest of the team looks like a hot mess. They wrap things up and it’s time for T.J. to reveal the winners. The score was Green Team – 19, Blue Team 20 and Red Team 20! It all came down to time. The Blue Team finished in 36:12 and the Red Team was 43:06. The Blue Team wins!

10:30 p.m. — With the Blue Team safe from elimination, they now return to the house to deliberate who will go into the arena. Alyssa L. pledges that to speak up this time and not let the vets control the vote like they did two weeks ago. She approaches Cory to strike a deal. Knowing he’s at the bottom of the veteran’s alliance, he looks open to negotiate. The Blue Team sits down to hash things out. As promised, Alyssa L. takes the initiative and lets Tori know “not everything is about her” before throwing out Bananas’ name. Tori wants Monte to go in. After going around the table, most people stick with Bananas and Tori is forced to concede. While discussing the girls, Cory asks Tori if she wants to get revenge on Amanda. She says, “No.” Tori votes for Desi. Sebastian, who has become Tori’s love toy, votes for Monte and Tiffany. Cassidy votes for Bananas and Amanda. Alyssa L. votes for Bananas and Amanda. Alyssa S. votes for Bananas and Amanda. Chris votes for Bananas and Tiffany. Faysal votes for Bananas and Michele. Cory votes for Bananas and Amanda.

10:35 p.m. — The Green Team returns to the house and reveals that Bananas and Amanda will be up for elimination. Tori has just realized her voice means nothing. When Bananas discovers Cory voted against him he immediately lashes out. Cory says he was outnumbered, but Bananas isn’t buying it. Meanwhile, Amanda is cool as a cucumber and calls it “classic Bananas making a scene.” She plans to just stay quiet and hope most people vote another man into the hopper. Bananas basically calls Cory a loser and Cory sticks up for himself, stating the vets have never had his back and have always turned on him throughout each season of “The Challenge.” Next Bananas goes after Faysal, calling him “a bitch.” Faysal is there to play his own game too, and isn’t phased by Bananas’ outburst.

10:45 p.m. — Going into complete survival mode, Bananas goes around the house asking people to spare him. The only way that can happen is if as many people as possible throw a woman’s name into the hopper. Bananas does have two loyal followers in Paulie and Dusty, who both believe it’s in their best interest for him to stick around. The next morning Desi pulls Michaela and Luis aside and tells them she’s tired of hearing Bananas’ voice. She thinks Paulie can beat him so that could be their best bet. Luis also throws out Josh’s name, who is a “Big Brother” alum, but has always been more loyal to the vets. Desi doesn’t care who goes in, she just wants Bananas gone. They all agree to vote in a male from the Red Team. Over on the Red Team, they decide to split votes between Monte and Tyler, both of whom they’re convinced Bananas can beat. The time has come for players to drop names in the hopper.

10:50 p.m. — Bananas heads to the confessional and says he feels like “a fish out of water.” It’s like he’s in his rookie season all over again. He’s not used to having so many players against him. Later, the challengers arrive to the arena. T.J. introduces Bananas and Amanda before revealing which names received votes this week: Josh (2), Tyler (3), Chanelle (1), Paulie (3) and Monte (5). T.J. revs up that hopper and it spits out…Paulie.

11:00 p.m. — In tonight’s arena, Bananas and Paulie will face off in “Fire & Ice.” Each player will stand on a block of ice holding their arm in the air. That arm is connected to a giant bucket of fish guts. Whoever moves their arm will spill their fish guts, causing them to lose. They also have bean bags next to them, which they can throw at a target. If they hit the target it will ignite a torch under their opponent’s block of ice, causing it to melt. It will also turn of the torch under their own block of ice. Whoever avoids tipping their bucket will win tonight’s elimination and stay in the game. The contest begins and both players immediately ignite the other’s torches. This will be a fight to the finish. Bananas throws his last bean bag and snuffs out his torch, igniting Paulie’s. On Paulie’s final throw, he misses his target, leaving him standing over a hot blaze. This is now Bananas’ game to lose. Time keeps ticking and 15 minutes go by, then 30. Paulie’s ice is beginning to tilt. Finally, Paulie loses concentration and the fish guts come spilling down. Bananas lives to fight another day! He says he has despised Paulie ever since he “infected ‘The Challenge’,” but throughout the course of this season they have put their issues behind them. Paulie gets emotional and says he finally feels that he has nothing to prove to anybody about himself. When asked if he would like to defect from the Red Team, Bananas says that rule was put in place for a reason, but we’re left on a cliffhanger. And that’s a wrap for tonight!

