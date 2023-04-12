‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ teaser trailer: Check back in to the Wickiverse for a three-part Peacock event series [Watch]

Peacock hopes “John Wick” fans who checked out the potential final installment in the gun-fu franchise will never leave the Wickiverse. On Wednesday, the streaming service debuted the first teaser trailer for the “John Wick” spinoff “The Continental: From the World of John Wick.” The three-part limited event prequel series will debut in September on Peacock.

Set to the Donna Summer classic “I Feel Love,” the ‘70s set series “will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind,” Peacock relayed in a press release. “Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

Winston is played by Ian McShane in the “John Wick” film franchise. For the prequel, “The Flight Attendant” and “The Purge” series star Colin Woodell takes on the inscrutable hotelier. Mel Gibson, no stranger to violent action franchises, has a lead role as well playing a previously unseen character. The rest of the supporting cast includes Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene. As it is a prequel series, Keanu Reeves is not expected to appear. McShane has also said he won’t appear, although those quotes come from 2019.

“The Continental” was developed, written, and executive produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons. Lionsgate is the production company.

“We took a lot of pitches, and then the creative team from this obscure little show called ‘Wayne’ that was on YouTube came to us with their take,” Lionsgate Television boss Kevin Beggs told Deadline in 2021 of the creative trio. “We were really blown away because it solved a bunch of problems and was super exciting, about a crumbling New York in the 1970s with a garbage strike that has piled up bags of garbage to the third floor of most brownstones, the mafia muscling in on that business which is why in ‘The Sopranos’ he’s in the sanitation business, and other things that are really real as an interesting backdrop to explore the origins of The Continental which is famously within the movie franchise the assassin’s hotel in which you cannot kill anyone on the hotel grounds, but of course if you step one foot off you’re fair game, and that’s employed to great effect in many of the plots in the movies.”

The directors for the three-part series are Albert Hughes (“Menace II Society,” “The Good Lord Bird”) and Charlotte Brandstrom (“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”). Hughes directed the first and third installments; Brandstrom handled the second.

Peacock hasn’t set a specific date for “The Continental: From the World of John Wick,” but it is scheduled to debut in September.

