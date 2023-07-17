‘The Creator’ trailer: ‘Rogue One’ filmmaker Gareth Edwards returns with A.I. action drama [Watch]

It has been seven years since filmmaker Gareth Edwards broke big with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the 2016 blockbuster prequel that spawned the Emmy-nominated series “Andor.” But Edwards is back in 2023 with a film of his own design: “The Creator,” an action blockbuster that, based on its new trailer, combines elements of “Terminator” and “Children of Men” to tell the story of the human race’s struggle with its demise at the hands of artificial intelligence.

John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, and Allison Janney lead the cast, alongside newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles. Here’s the logline for the film, provided by 20th Century Studios:

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

“The Creator” is expected to be a return to form for Edwards, who before “Rogue One” directed the indie sci-fi film “Monsters” and also the 2014 reboot of “Godzilla.” He helped shepherd “Rogue One” to hit status as well. Still, that project was not without strife: Tony Gilroy, who would go on to create “Andor,” stepped in and worked on roughly five weeks of reshoots which reportedly considerably changed the finished product.

“If you look at ‘Rogue,’ all the difficulty with Rogue, all the confusion of it … and all the mess, and in the end when you get in there, it’s actually very, very simple to solve,” Gilroy said of his contributions to “Rogue One” in 2018. “Because you sort of go, ‘This is a movie where, folks, just look. Everyone is going to die.’ So it’s a movie about sacrifice.”

Gilroy received a screenwriting credit on “Rogue One” alongside original writer Chris Weitz. Weitz and Edwards have a co-writing credit on “The Creator.”

Watch the trailer here and check out the film in theaters on September 29.

PREDICT the 2024 Oscar nominees through January 23

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions