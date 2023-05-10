‘The Crowded Room’ trailer: Tom Holland fights for his life in Apple thriller [Watch]

“Spider-Man” star Tom Holland has joined the limited series game.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ released the first trailer for “The Crowded Room,” the streamer’s upcoming short-run series created by Akiva Goldsman and inspired by Daniel Keyes’s 1981 non-fiction book, “The Minds of Billy Milligan.”

The thriller has an intriguing premise as provided by Apple:

The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan (Tom Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.

You can check out the trailer here:

Holland and Emmy Award-winner Seyfried lead an all-star cast that includes Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, Henry Eikenberry, Zachary Golinger, Christopher Abbott, Emma Laird, and Jason Isaacs, among others.

While “The Crowded Room” takes inspiration from “The Minds of Billy Milligan,” the show itself is fictionized – using the real Milligan’s life as a jump point. “For me, it was about really creating empathy — to create a character that you would really ally with,” Goldsman told Entertainment Weekly. “That you would feel connected to and so his journey would become the audience’s journey.”

“We just felt like it was a more appropriate story to tell from a fictional point of view,” Holland added.

Apple will debut “The Crowded Room” on June 9 with three episodes. The show will stream weekly after that and, based on its release date, find itself eligible at the 2024 Emmys.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions